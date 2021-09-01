The 5G Battle Heats Up

CBJ – The battle for 5G supremacy continues to intensify on word both BCE and Telus want the courts to block Quebecor’s purchase of 5G spectrum in Western Canada.

Both BCE and Telus claim Quebecor and its subsidiary Videotron did not satisfy all requirements in order to be an eligible bidder for the spectrum airwaves at this past summer’s 5G spectrum auction held by the Innovation, Science & Economic Development Canada division of the federal government.

The result of the summer auction saw Videotron purchase a portion of spectrum airwaves in Manitoba, Alberta and B.C. dedicated to small carriers. The dispute appears to focus on a belief that Videotron should not be deemed a small carrier, given the size of its large parent company and also that it has limited prior telecom history in those provinces.

Quebecor CEO Pierre Karl Peladeau responded by saying his company is eligible because its affiliate Fibrenoire provides business services outside Quebec.

It remains unclear whether any further action will be taken by the courts or the government.

