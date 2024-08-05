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The Aesthetics Giants Just Confirmed “Ozempic Face” Is Real — and a Newly Public Regenerative Player Wants to Compete for It

The Aesthetics Giants Just Confirmed “Ozempic Face” Is Real — and a Newly Public Regenerative Player Wants to Compete for It

CBJ Newsmakers

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