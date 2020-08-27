The Agri-Food Export Group Quebec-Canada announces the finalists for the 2020 Alizés Awards

The winners will be virtually unveiled on September 29, on the sidelines of SIAL Canada 2020SAINTE-JULIE, Quebec, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Agri-Food Export Group Quebec-Canada (Export Group) is pleased to announce the six finalists of the second edition of the Alizés Awards, selected by a jury of recognized experts in the field of agri-food exports. The Alizés Awards celebrate the excellence of the work accomplished by Canadian agri-food companies that have distinguished themselves in international markets and are presented by FCC , the event’s lead partner. Taking into account the health measures currently to be observed, the winners will be virtually unveiled, on the web, on September 29, 2020, on the sidelines of SIAL Canada 2020.

At the end of the deliberations, the jury selected three finalists for each of the two categories, proudly representing the expertise of exporting companies in the Canadian agri-food industry. “The innovation demonstrated by companies, both in adapting their products for new markets and in developing international strategies, greatly impressed the jury” explains Mr. Louis Turcotte, jury’s chairperson and Senior Director, Corporate and commercial financing at FCC. “We were also blown away to see how clear the vision of Canadian exporters is and how they showcase a strong commitment to their development and growth.”Category | Small to medium-sized enterpriseBioNeutra, Alberta

Founded in 2003, BioNeutra markets VitaFiber ™, the company’s leading product. Obtained by transforming starch molecules from local grain crops into functional health molecules, the product provides dietary fibre and is a nutritious sweetener. Committed to meeting the needs of consumers, the company uses science-based processes and applies them to the commercial product market. With rapid growth, differentiated products and sustained efforts to obtain accreditation in many countries, BioNeutra was able to please the jury.Rustica Foods, Quebec

From a small family business in 2000, it has grown into a well-established pizza manufacturing plant equipped with state-of-the-art custom production equipment. In addition to creating products that stand out in the market and being the leader in its sector, Rustica Foods is committed to achieving excellence at all levels in order to exceed the expectations of its customers. With a well-defined export development strategy, a wide variety of products, an excellent understanding of consumers, Rustica Foods was able to capture the attention of the jury.

Schep’s Bakeries, Ontario

Schep’s Bakeries, a family business, is the only manufacturer of stroopwafels (literally waffles in syrup) in North America. The company now sells its products baked according to tradition in several large retail stores, and hundreds of thousands of stroopwafels are sold in the United States each year. With a high percentage of its sales abroad, Schep’s Bakeries diversified its markets thanks to its monitoring skills and adaptation strategies which won over the jury.Category | Large companyBio Biscuit, Quebec

As a family business specializing in the manufacturing of oven-baked biscuits, treats and food for dogs and cats, Bio Biscuit has been offering, for more than 20 years, high-end products designed by a team of animal nutrition specialists. Respecting the best quality criteria is a strong value at Bio Biscuit, both in the choice of ingredients and during the manufacturing process. The jury greatly appreciated Bio Biscuit’s highly effective market adaptation strategy, which provides stability and growth in more than twenty markets, both established and emerging.Clearwater Seafoods, Nova Scotia

Clearwater Seafoods is one of the largest vertically integrated seafood companies in North America. Owner of offices, processing plants and vessels, Clearwater operates on an ocean-to-plate basis with a focus on sustainability, a core value expressed in its practices, such as healthy oceans and responsible fishing. Recognized worldwide for the superior quality of its wild seafood, Clearwater Seafoods impressed the jury with the diversity of its export markets and its ability to consolidate markets.Fruit d’Or, Quebec

A leader in berry processing, Fruit d´Or is the world’s number one producer of organic cranberries and the second-largest processor of organic wild blueberries. Its superior quality products are popular in the food, nutraceuticals and cosmetics sectors, demonstrating that it is possible to combine organic agriculture and cutting-edge technology. With a clear deployment strategy and precise objectives, Fruit d’Or was able to secure a choice position in foreign markets, which particularly pleased the jury.Jury members:Louis Turcotte (jury’s Chairperson)

Senior Director Agribusiness and Agri-Food

FCCMiriam Feltham-Lauzon, M.Sc.

Senior Associate | Global Trade – Consumer

Export Development CanadaMartin Lemire RD, MA

Vice-President

EDIKOM, L’Actualité Alimentaire, Dux, Les Prix GAÏA, Le Must MagazineGeneviève Marcotte

Executive Director

Missions commerciales de l’Université LavalMarie-Claude Massicotte

Acting Deputy Director

On September 29, an Alizé will therefore be awarded to a company for each category during a virtual unveiling broadcast on the website www.lesprizalizesawards.ca . Indeed, even if current circumstances do not allow the usual gathering, the Export Group wants to promote and congratulate companies that stand out on international markets."It was essential for us to celebrate the work of the exporting companies and, by extension, of the entire agri-food industry, who have been working very hard, especially in the last few months. For this reason, we did not hesitate to migrate to a virtual unveiling" underlines Mr. Martin Lavoie, CEO of the Export Group. "Everyone is invited to join us in recognizing the work of the industry through this all-new virtual event."The Export Group would like to thank all of the jury members as well as its main partners: FCC, the Quebec Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Sophie Côté Assurance-Crédit inc. the Actualité Alimentaire magazine, Agro-Québec, Food in Canada and Comexposium – SIAL Canada.

About Export Group
With over 500 members, Export Group is the largest association of agri-food exporters in Canada. Created in 1990, the Association has, over the years, developed several services and initiated hundreds of activities to facilitate market access outside Quebec and internationally for agri-food exporters in Quebec. A privileged link between exporters and markets, an essential bridge between the public sector and industry, the Association works daily to increase the presence of Quebec products around the world.

With over 500 members, Export Group is the largest association of agri-food exporters in Canada. Created in 1990, the Association has, over the years, developed several services and initiated hundreds of activities to facilitate market access outside Quebec and internationally for agri-food exporters in Quebec. A privileged link between exporters and markets, an essential bridge between the public sector and industry, the Association works daily to increase the presence of Quebec products around the world.To receive more information or to arrange for an interview with an Export Group representative, please contact:Claudia Charuest

Communications Director

Quebec-Canada Agri-Food Export Group

450-649-6266, ext. 217 / claudiacharuest@groupexport.caA photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b1a3a435-f1c4-455e-a30a-834a6b6fdb3a



