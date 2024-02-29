The Alberta Energy Regulator panel releases decision on AlphaBow appeals

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) hearing panel released today a decision on AlphaBow Energy’s regulatory appeals. The hearing panel confirmed that both the March 30, 2023 (Reasonable Care and Measures – RCAM) and June 5, 2023 (Suspension) orders stand.

The panel found that the AER did not breach procedural fairness in issuing orders to AlphaBow and that the AER did not exercise its discretion to issue the Orders in a manner that was unreasonable.

Regarding the June (Suspension) Order, AlphaBow did not convince the panel that the AER failed to satisfy the requisite elements of section 27 of the Oil and Gas Conservation Act in issuing the June (Suspension) Order (including the necessity of the June Order to protect the public or the environment).

The RCAM order was issued to AlphaBow as the company had repeatedly failed to comply with regulatory requirements and address compliance issues in a timely manner. The Suspension order was subsequently issued after the company failed to comply with the RCAM order. In June 2023, the AER granted AlphaBow’s requests for regulatory appeal of the reasonable care and measures order and suspension order.

The AER held the public oral hearing between November 27, 2023, and December 1, 2023.

Part of the hearing was conducted in private to prevent the disclosure of sensitive financial information protected under AER legislation (Oil and Gas Conservation Rules and Alberta Energy Regulator Rules of Practice). As such, the public version of the hearing decision contains redactions so as not to reveal the confidential information, the confidential positions of the parties, and the hearing panel’s related findings.

A separate confidential decision, without redactions, will be issued to the parties who signed confidential undertakings in the proceeding.

