The All-New iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max are now available for pre-order on the award-winning 5G network in Canada from TELUS

TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TELUS will offer the most advanced iPhone lineup ever with iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, all with a durable and sophisticated design, superfast 5G, impressive camera upgrades, and vital new safety capabilities. Customers will be able to pre-order all iPhone models on Friday, September 9, with iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max availability on Friday, September 16, and Friday, October 7 for iPhone 14 Plus. For complete pricing and availability details, please visit telus.com/iphone14 .

“TELUS is excited to offer the new iPhone 14 lineup with impressive camera features, amazing battery life and Crash Detection, all on our world-leading 5G network. There’s no better time than now to upgrade your phone, and together with our unlimited data plans and ultrafast 5G speeds, new and existing customers can enjoy an amazing iPhone 14 experience,” said James Rooke, Vice President of Product Marketing and Value Creation. “We’re proud to offer a range of affordable options for our customers including our Bring-it-Back, TELUS Easy Payment and TELUS Family Discount programs, while continuing to deliver an award-winning 5G network experience.”

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus introduce new technologies and groundbreaking new safety capabilities, featuring two sizes — 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches.1 The powerful camera system brings impressive upgrades and huge improvements to low-light photos, thanks to the enhanced image pipeline, Photonic Engine. Offering stunning video quality, both models also include a new Action mode for incredibly stable video, and Cinematic mode, now available at 4K at 30fps and 4K at 24fps. New vital safety capabilities — Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection — help connect iPhone users with emergency assistance when they need it most, and with the A15 Bionic chip with 5-core GPU, gorgeous Super Retina XDR display, amazing battery life, industry-leading durability features, and superfast 5G, this lineup is more advanced than ever before. iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus come in five beautiful colors — midnight, blue, starlight, purple, and PRODUCT(RED).2

Powered by A16 Bionic, the fastest chip ever in a smartphone, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max introduce intuitive new ways to experience iPhone, a new class of pro camera system, and groundbreaking new safety capabilities. Featuring the first-ever 48MP Main camera on iPhone, new Ultra Wide camera, Telephoto camera, and new TrueDepth front camera with autofocus, the pro camera system is even more advanced, and with Photonic Engine, represents the biggest camera leap ever. iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max also introduce a new interactive way to experience notifications and alerts with Dynamic Island, and the Always-On display. Available in 6.1-inch and 6.7- inch sizes in four gorgeous finishes — deep purple, gold, silver and space black — iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max also include superfast 5G, Emergency SOS via satellite, and Crash Detection, all while offering all-day battery life.

TELUS customers can take advantage of our Bring-It-Back™ program and receive up to $880 off depending on the device, when they agree to return it in good working condition to TELUS at the end of their two-year term. With TELUS Easy Payment, customers can get the new iPhone 14 lineup for $0 upfront on a two‑year term. Customers activating iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max on select unlimited 5G+ or Canada-US data plans can keep up with their favourite content with Stream+ , for a discounted price of $20 per month for 24 months when added to their mobility plan. With Stream+, customers can enjoy unlimited content from AppleTV+ and more on their new device.

TELUS is committed to delivering a robust and seamless wireless network experience to its customers, taking home a total of eight awards including Excellent Consistent Network Quality, Top 5G Video Experience and 5G Download Speed in Canada in Opensignal’s August 2022 Canada Mobile Network Experience Report and Opensignal’s 5G Experience Report . Additionally, TELUS recently earned the top spot as Canada’s Fastest Mobile Network in Ookla’s 2022 Fastest Mobile Network Speedtest Awards for the 10th consecutive time, inclusive of both download and upload speeds. These achievements, along with the numerous, sustained accolades TELUS has earned over the years, showcase the strength and speed of TELUS’ global-leading wireless network.

For more details on pricing and data plans, please visit telus.com/iphone14 . The iPhone 14 lineup will also be available at Koodo on 4G LTE.

For more details on iPhone 14 models, please visit www.apple.com .

1 The display has rounded corners that follow a beautiful curved design, and these corners are within a standard rectangle. When measured as a standard rectangular shape, the screen is 6.06 inches (iPhone 14), or 6.68 inches (iPhone 14 Plus) diagonally. The actual viewable area is smaller.

2 Every (PRODUCT)RED purchase now contributes directly to the Global Fund to combat pandemics like COVID-19 and AIDS.



