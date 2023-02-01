The All-New Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra: An Innovative Samsung Galaxy Ecosystem Experience with Powerful Performance

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Samsung Electronics Canada today unveiled the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Series, its latest flagship PC lineup, which features the Galaxy Book3 Ultra, Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 and Galaxy Book3 360. As Samsung’s new premium PC, the Galaxy Book3 Ultra features ultra-high-performance computing; the Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 and Galaxy Book3 360 feature a 2-in-1 convertible form factor with S Pen functionality1. The Galaxy Book3 Series is designed for those who need seamless multi-device connectivity and premium hardware to supercharge their productivity and creativity.

“Today, we’re seeing an increasing number of people using multiple devices to perform efficiently. These new workflows are made possible thanks to our open and extensive Galaxy ecosystem,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “The latest Galaxy Book3 Series further enriches our connected offerings. It is tailor-made for Galaxy enthusiasts looking for the ultra-high computing performance and seamless connected Galaxy experiences to maximize their productivity and creativity.”

Delivering the Most Seamless Samsung Galaxy Connected Experience Yet

The Galaxy Book3 Series offers a connected experience that is both intuitive and familiar. Including a wide range of on-the-go productivity features, such as Link to Windows / Microsoft Phone Link2 which allows users to enjoy seamless phone-to-PC connectivity across the OS. Link to Windows / Microsoft Phone Link’s Recent Websites3 lets you continue web sessions from your phone to PC – such as looking up the price of a flight on your phone and then booking it on your PC, while Instant Hotspot4 enables effortless connection to wireless hotspots with just one click.

In addition, users can move seamlessly between multiple screens across different devices with no disruptions. The Samsung Multi Control5 feature lets you control your Galaxy PC, Galaxy Tab and now Galaxy smartphone with the Galaxy Book3 Series’ keyboard and trackpad, enabling you to copy, paste, or drag-and-drop between devices, while Second Screen6 turns your Galaxy Tab into an additional monitor with a single click. As well, since users often create content on multiple devices, the Galaxy Book3 Series makes the creative process easier. Now, users can take high quality photos using Expert RAW7 on their Galaxy smartphone, transfer them to the Galaxy Book3 Series automatically, and edit them on Adobe Lightroom8.

Onboarding to the new Galaxy Book3 Series is intuitive, fast and frictionless. Sign in to your Samsung Account on your Galaxy Book3 Series device just once and it will sync with the Galaxy services you’ve been using on other Galaxy devices thanks to Single Sign On9. You can even sign in to your favorite websites on the Galaxy Book3 Series easily using the information on your Samsung Pass10 account for mobile. Plus, transferring all your data and settings from your old Windows PC is simplified with Galaxy Book Smart Switch11, while Galaxy Book Experience provides an easy-to-follow guide to help new users get started.



Providing the Power to Perform

The Galaxy Book3 Series offers ultra high-performance computing with an upgraded CPU, GPU, display and more. The Galaxy Book3 Ultra features the latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor12, making it the fastest Galaxy Book PC to date, as well as the NVIDIA® RTX Geforce™ 4070 laptop GPU13 provides studio-grade graphics to enhance creative workflows and gaming experiences. For the first time, Samsung’s Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display – first used in the Galaxy premium smartphone lineup display – is featured in the Galaxy Book3 Ultra. The 3K (2880×1800) resolution shows incredibly fine details, and the adaptive 120Hz refresh rate offers a smooth and slick viewing experience. The display is also VESA ClearMR and DisplayHDR TRUE BLACK 500 certified and has received SGS Eye Care Display certification for the guaranteed reduction of blue light. All these improvements empower users to perform multiple demanding tasks, watch rich and detailed content without loss of fidelity, and play high-spec games smoothly. Plus, depending on viewing needs, the 16-inch display14 features a 16:10 aspect ratio with the Galaxy Book3 Ultra.

The audio in the Galaxy Book3 Series is more refined, with a new quad speaker system that delivers clear, high notes and a rich bass sound. Studio quality dual microphones, along with AI Noise Cancellation15, clearly capture your voice and reduce background noise. And as video calls are now a part of everyday life, you can confidently join anytime and still look great with Studio Mode16, which offers improved visuals with lighting correction, auto framing, eye contact correction and smooth backgrounds.

Galaxy for the Planet

Samsung believes that technological innovation is essential in shaping a more sustainable future. Since the launch of the Galaxy S22 Series, Samsung has incorporated recycled materials not just in our plastic free packaging17, but also in the hardware of our new products. These are the first steps in our Galaxy for the Planet initiative, which includes our continued incorporation of recycled plastics and the creation of new materials in partnership with leading sustainability partners.

The Galaxy Book3 Series is built with select parts created from recycled18 Ocean Bound Plastic, including retired fishing nets. In addition, the Galaxy Book3 Series pushes the boundaries of eco-conscious design, reducing plastics and using recycled and sustainable materials in packaging19 and includes energy-conscious features like intelligent charging to optimize long-term battery life and reducing standby power consumption.

Canadian Availability

The new Galaxy Book3 Series uses a full aluminum frame for a premium look and feel – ensuring an enhanced user experience while preserving its light, sleek and flat design.

Galaxy Book3 Ultra (16-inch):

The Galaxy Book3 Ultra will be available will be available for pre-order in select markets beginning February 14, 2023, and for purchase starting February 22, 2023 in Graphite in the below variations:

16GB | 1TB Model: Available for $3,269 (our regular price)

16GB | 512GB Model: Available for $2,999 (our regular price)

Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 (16-inch):

The Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 will be available for pre-order in select markets beginning February 1, 2023, and for purchase starting February 17, 2023, at Samsung.com/ca, Samsung Experience Stores and major retailer partners across Canada in Graphite in the below variations:

16GB | 1TB Model: Available for $2,499 (our regular price)

16GB | 512GB Model: Available for $2,199 (our regular price)

Galaxy Book3 360 (13.3-inch):

The Galaxy Book3 360 will be available for pre-order in select markets beginning February 1, 2023, and for purchase starting March, 2023, at Samsung.com/ca, Samsung Experience Stores and major retailer partners across Canada in Graphite in the below variations:

16GB | 512GB Model: Available for $1,899 (our regular price)

8 GB | 256G Model: Available for $1,499 (our regular price)

For more information, please visit:

Promotional Offers

Gift with Purchase – Galaxy Book3 Ultra

Canadians who pre-order a Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra between February 14, 2023 and February 21, 2023 at an authorized Canadian retailer or carrier, at a Samsung Experience Store in Canada or online at samsung.com/ca/ are eligible to receive a Samsung Galaxy Buds2 gift20.

Gift with Purchase – Galaxy Book3 Pro 360

Canadians who pre-order a Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 February 1, 2023 and February 16, 2023 at an authorized Canadian retailer or carrier, at a Samsung Experience Store in Canada or online at samsung.com/ca/ are eligible to receive a Samsung Galaxy Buds2 gift21.

Gift with Purchase – Galaxy Book3 360

Canadians who pre-order a Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 between February 1, 2023 and March 14, 2023 at an authorized Canadian retailer or carrier, at a Samsung Experience Store in Canada or online at samsung.com/ca/ are eligible to receive a Samsung Galaxy Buds2 gift22.

Double your storage, on us

Canadians can receive twice the storage for the same price when they purchase a Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 between February 1, 2023 and February 16, 2023; that equates to $300 in savings off the MSRP of a Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 36023.

Canadians can receive twice the storage for the same price when they purchase a Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 between February 1, 2023 and March 14, 2023; that equates to $300 in savings off the MSRP of a Samsung Galaxy Book3 36024.

Canadians can receive twice the storage for the same price when they purchase a Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra between February 14, 2023 and March 2nd, 2023; that equates to $270 in savings off the MSRP of a Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra25.

Peace of Mind with Samsung Care+

With a Samsung Care+ Plan, Canadians can experience a total care service for their new Samsung Galaxy Book3 Series laptop. Users will be protected for up to two years against physical or liquid damage and mechanical malfunction or defects, with a team of dedicated Galaxy experts available to help them get back on track.

Canadians who pre-order a Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra device between February 14, 2023 and February 21, 2023 or complete the purchase of a Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra device between February 22, 2023 and March 9, 2023, will receive a Samsung Care+ 2 Year Plan at 50% off, as applicable26.

Canadians who pre-order a Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 device between February 1, 2023 and February 16, 2023 or purchase a Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 device between February 17, 2023 and March 9, 2023, will receive a Samsung Care 2 Year Plan at 50% off, as applicable27.

Canadians who pre-order a Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 device between February 1, 2023 and March 14, 2023 and complete their purchase, will receive a Samsung Care 2 Year Plan at 50% off, as applicable28.

To learn more visit: http://pages.samsung.com/ca/promotions/English/Samsung_careplus_terms_conditions_EN.pdf

About Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.

Samsung Electronics Canada inspires Canadians to reach their full potential through a transformative ecosystem of products and services that deliver innovation and distinct design to every aspect of their connected lives. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, and wearable devices, tablets and digital appliances. In 2022, Samsung was ranked as one of Canada’s “Most Reputable Companies” by Léger, named one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers and placed first on Forbes’ ‘The World’s Best Employers’ list. Dedicated to helping make a difference in the lives of Canadians, Samsung’s award-winning corporate giving initiatives support public education and health-related issues in communities across the country. To discover more, please visit www.Samsung.ca.

Follow Samsung Canada at facebook.com/SamsungCanada, on Instagram @samsungcanada or on Twitter @SamsungCanada.

Device Specifications

Galaxy Book3 Ultra Specifications ​ Galaxy Book3 Ultra 16” Dimensions*29 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm

*Accuracy of numbers may vary depending on measurements used. Height varies depending on manufacturing process. Weight*​30 1.79kg

*Weights vary depending on manufacturing process. OS*31 Windows 11

*Availability varies by region and carrier. Experience may vary by device. Display*​32 16.0-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X (16:10 ratio),

400nits, Adaptive 120Hz Refresh Rate(48 – 120hz), 120% Colour volume (DCI-P3),

3K (2880×1800)

*400nit (Typ), 500nit (HDR) -VESA HDR 500 authentication, HDR Contents only. CPU​* (Platform)33 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 (Intel EVO™)

*CPU specifications vary depending on model, country, or region. Graphic*​34 NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 Laptop GPU /

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPU

* GPU specifications vary depending on model, country, or region. Connectivity*35

(WLAN) Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2

Bluetooth v5.1

*Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment. Wi-Fi 6E availability will vary due to OS version, country, location, network conditions, and other factors. Wi-Fi 6E wireless network routers required and sold separately. Colour​36 Graphite

*Colour availability may vary by country and retailers. Memory*37 32GB (LPDDR5)

*Availability may vary by devices. Storage*38 512GB / 1TB SSD (PCIe) + expansion slot

*Availability may vary by devices. Camera/Mic FHD 1080p / Studio-quality Dual Mic Audio

(Speakers) AKG Quad Speaker (Woofer Max 5W x 2, Tweeter 2W x 2),

Smart Amp, Dolby Atmos® Keyboard*39 3-row Numeric, Island Type with Backlit

*Keyboard layout may differ by market. Battery*​40 76Wh​ (Typical)

*Typical value tested under third-party laboratory conditions. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated capacity is 4757mAh/73.8Wh. Adaptor​

(Charging)41 100W USB Type-C Adapter

*Charger can power Galaxy devices that use USB Type-C port. Charger specification varies by model and regions. Authentication

(Security)42 Secured-core PC, Fingerprint​ on Power Key

*Secured-core PCs require specific configuration by the user to fully enable the highest level of protection against attacks. To use Windows Hello requires specialized hardware, including fingerprint reader, illuminated IR sensor or other biometric sensors and capable devices. Ports*43 Thunderbolt™ 4 (2), USB Type-A (1),

HDMI 2.0, microSD, Headphone/Mic

*Actual speed of USB can vary depending on user environment. Solution44 Galaxy Eco (Phone-Tab-PC-Wearable): Samsung Multi Control*, Second Screen **, Expert RAW (Auto Share)***, Quick Share & Private Share ****, Phone Link *****, Samsung Pass ******

Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 Specifications ​ Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 16” Dimensions*45 355.4 x 252.2 x 12.8 mm

*Accuracy of numbers may vary depending on measurements used. Height varies depending on manufacturing process. Weight*​46 1.66kg / 1.71kg (5G model)

*Weights vary depending on manufacturing process. OS*47 Windows 11

*Availability varies by region and carrier. Experience may vary by device. Display​48 16.0-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X (16:10 ratio),

Touch screen & S Pen capable (Pen in-box)

400nits, Adaptive 120Hz Refresh Rate (48 – 120hz),120% Colour volume (DCI-P3),

3K (2880×1800),

*400nit (Typ), 500nit (HDR) -VESA HDR 500 authentication, HDR Contents only. CPU​ (Platform) 49 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 / Core™ i7 (Intel EVO™)

*CPU specifications vary depending on model, country, or region. Graphic​ Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics

*Availability may vary by devices. Connectivity*50

(WLAN) Wi-Fi 6E, 802.11 ax 2×2, Bluetooth v5.1

*Wi-Fi 6E availability will vary due to OS version, country, location, network conditions, and other factors. Wi-Fi 6E wireless network routers required and sold separately. Colour​*51 Graphite

*Colour availability may vary by country and retailers. Memory*52 16GB (LPDDR5)

*Availability may vary by devices. Storage*53 512GB / 1TB SSD (PCIe)

*Availability may vary by devices. Camera/Mic FHD 1080p / Studio-quality Dual Mic Audio

(Speakers) AKG Quad Speaker (Woofer Max 5W x 2, Tweeter 2W x 2),

Smart Amp, Dolby Atmos® Keyboard*54 3-row Numeric, Island Type with Backlit

*Keyboard layout may differ by market. S Pen*55

(Stylus) In-box (8.2 x 7.7 x 144.84mm, 7.9g)

*Bluetooth is not available for S Pen. Battery​*56 76Wh​ (Typical)

*Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated capacity is 4762mAh/73.9Wh. Adaptor​

(Charging)57 65W USB Type-C Adapter

*Charger can power Galaxy devices that use USB Type-C port. Charger specification varies by model and regions. Authentication

(Security)58 Secured-core PC, Fingerprint​ on Power Key

*Secured-core PCs require specific configuration by the user to fully enable the highest level of protection against attacks. To use Windows Hello requires specialized hardware, including fingerprint reader, illuminated IR sensor or other biometric sensors and capable devices. Ports59 Thunderbolt™ 4 (2), USB Type-A (1),

HDMI 1.4, microSD, Headphone/Mic, nano SIM slot (Optional)

*Actual speed of USB can vary depending on user environment. Solution60 Galaxy Eco (Phone-Tab-PC-Wearable): Samsung Multi Control*, Second Screen **, Expert RAW (Auto Share) ***, Quick Share & Private Share ****, Phone Link *****, Samsung Pass ******

Galaxy Book3 360 Specifications ​ Galaxy Book3 360 13.3” CPU​ (Platform) 61 Intel 13th i7 (15/28W, EVO verified) Graphics Card Intel Iris Xe graphics

*Availability may vary by devices. Display​62 15.6” FHD Super AMOLED (16:9), Colour Volume (DCI-P3) 120%, up to 500nit (HDR) Storage*63 256/512 GB,

*CPU specifications vary depending on model, country, or region. Memory*64 8/16 GB (LPDDR4x)

*Availability may vary by devices. Cam FHD 1080p Authentication

(Security)65 Secured-core PC, Fingerprint​ on Power Key Audio

(Speakers) Stereo 2 x 2W, Dolby Atmos Ports66 TB4, USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, HP/MIC, microSD Dimensions*67 355.4 x 228.0 x 13.7 mm Weight*​68 1.49kg Battery​*69 68 Wh (20 hrs video playback, TBD)

*Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated capacity is 4762mAh/73.9Wh. S Pen*70

(Stylus) S Pen (EMR, optional)

*Bluetooth is not available for S Pen. Connectivity*71

(WLAN) Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2

___________________________________

1 The S Pen included with Galaxy Book3 Pro 360, S Pen sold separately for Galaxy Book3 360

2 Users must link their Samsung Galaxy device to their Windows PC through ‘Link to Windows’ on phone and the Microsoft Phone Link App on PC and follow the set-up prompts, including being signed into the same Microsoft account. Link to Windows is preloaded on select Samsung Galaxy devices. PC (Microsoft Phone Link App) requires Windows 10 or above. Microsoft Phone Link recommends Samsung Galaxy device to be on the same Wi-Fi network as the PC. Some mobile apps may restrict content to be shared on other screens. Some related features may vary by device.

3 ‘Recent Websites’ is only available when using Samsung Internet app on Samsung Galaxy smartphone with One UI 3.1.1 or above (Samsung Galaxy S, Note, Z Fold, Z Flip) and Windows PC with Windows 10 20H1 or above. Requires latest app updates to Phone Link/Link to Windows/Samsung internet. Internet connection is required on both devices.

4 ‘Instant Hotspot’ is only available on Samsung Galaxy smartphone with One UI 4.1.1 and BT capable Windows PC with Windows 11 22H2 or above. Requires latest app updates to Link to Windows / Phone Link.

5 Samsung Multi Control requires updated phones with One UI 5.1, tablets with One UI 4.1 or higher versions and works on Galaxy Book series devices released in 2021 or later with either Samsung Settings v1.5 (Intel) or Samsung Settings v3.3 (ARM). Some models may have limited feature support.

6 Second Screen requires Galaxy Tab S7, S7+ or S7 FE with One UI 3.1 or higher, or S8, S8+ or S8 Ultra. PCs with Wireless Display and Windows 10 v.2004 or higher are required.

7 Expert RAW must be downloaded separately from the Galaxy Store, for free, before use. Expert RAW app is available on Galaxy S23 series (S23 Ultra, S23+, S23), Galaxy S22 Series (S22 Ultra/S22+/S22), S21 Ultra, S20 Ultra, Z Fold4, Z Fold3, Z Fold2 and Note 20 Ultra. To automatically transfer images, Quick Share must be installed on the PC and users must log in with same Samsung account on both devices. (PC: Turn on Quick Share reception and Screen. Phone: Turn on Auto Share to PC or tablet in Expert RAW setting > Choose your PC)

8 To receive a 2-month complimentary trial offer (US$19.98 value) for Adobe Lightroom for Samsung (“Offer”), a valid form of payment, a Samsung device, a Samsung account and an Adobe ID are required. You must redeem this offer before February 10 2024. This Offer is non-transferrable and cannot be combined with any other offer. Limit one (1) Offer per person. Offer not available to existing Lightroom subscribers. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. Lightroom subscription is subject to the Adobe Terms of Use ( https://www.adobe.com/legal/subscription-terms.html)

9 Single Sign-On works on apps including Quick Share, SmartThings, Bixby, Samsung Bluetooth Sync, Samsung Multi Control, Samsung Notes and Samsung Gallery.

10 Samsung Pass requires TPM (Trusted Platform Module) 2.0 and above, Windows 10 version 1903 or higher, Windows Hello. Available devices and browsers may be subject to change.

11 Data transferring via Galaxy Book Smart Switch requires all devices to be installed with Galaxy Book Smart Switch. Both PCs should be connected to the same network. Availability of Galaxy Book Smart Switch may vary depending on OS. There may be certain files that cannot be transferred, in which case user will be informed during program execution.

12 CPU specifications vary depending on model, country, or region.

13 GPU specifications vary depending on model, country, or region.

14 Screen size is measured diagonally as a full rectangle without accounting for the rounded corners. Actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners.

15 Only supports VoIP apps including Zoom, WeChat, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and more. Internet connection is required.

16 Automatically activated when using the camera. Studio mode may not work correctly when 3rd party video call camera effects (backgrounds, face effects, etc.) are applied simultaneously. Auto framing feature requires face detection and may not work properly if user is wearing a face mask. Features may vary by environment, light condition, apps, device condition and other factors.

17 In-box components include the screen protector.

18 The recycled plastics consist of two plastic types: PA (Polyamide) material sourced from discarded fishing nets, and PC (Polycarbonate) material sourced from discarded water barrels. We incorporated recycled materials into the upper, front and rear case. Upper, front and rear case do not include internal circuits, boards or other components.

19 Galaxy S23 Ultra increases the presence of recycled materials from six internal components in the Galaxy S22 Ultra to twelve internal and external components. Recycled materials include plastic, glass and aluminum.

20 Some conditions apply. Offer is valid from February 14th 2023 to February 21st, 2023. Pre-order from any participating authorized Canadian retailer, Samsung Experience Store in Canada or online at https://www.samsung.com/ca/ any eligible Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra and receive a Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Gift with Purchase as a bonus upon completion of your purchase of a Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra. Eligible Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra devices are as follows: NP960XFH-XA2CA regular price: $3269.99, NP960XFH-XA1CA regular price: $2999.99. Savings will be realized upon completion of your purchase of a Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra purchase. While supplies last. No rain checks. Limit of one (1) Samsung Galaxy Buds2 per Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra purchased. The exact colour of the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 may vary depending on the availability as selected by Samsung in its own discretion. Open to Canadian residents only. Participating authorized Canadian retailers may vary and may sell for less. Cannot be combined with any other offer or promotion except where expressly permitted. Promotion may be cancelled or changed without notice.

21 Some conditions apply. Offer is valid from February 1st 2023 to February 16th 2023. Pre-order from any participating authorized Canadian retailer, a Samsung Experience Store in Canada or online at https://www.samsung.com/ca/any eligible Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 and receive a Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Gift with Purchase as a bonus upon completion of your Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360. Eligible Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 are as follows: NP960QFG-KA2CA regular price: $2499.99, NP960QFG-KA1CA regular price: $2199.99. Savings will be realized upon completion of your Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 purchase. While supplies last. No rain checks. Limit of one a Samsung Galaxy Buds2 per Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 purchased. The exact colour of the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 received by the customer may vary depending on the availability as selected by Samsung in its own discretion. Open to Canadian residents only. Participating authorized Canadian retailers may vary and may sell for less. Cannot be combined with any other offer or promotion. Promotion may be cancelled or changed without notice

22 Some conditions apply. Offer is valid from February 1st 2023 to Mar 14th 2023. Pre-order from any participating authorized Canadian retailer, a Samsung Experience Store in Canada or online at https://www.samsung.com/ca/any eligible Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 and receive a Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Gift with Purchase as a bonus upon completion of your Samsung Galaxy Book3 360. Eligible Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 are as follows: NP730QFG-KA1CA regular price: $1899.99, NP730QFG-KA2CA regular price $1499.99. Savings will be realized upon completion of your Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 purchase. While supplies last. No rain checks. Limit of one a Samsung Galaxy Buds2 per Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 purchased. The exact colour of the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 received by the customer may vary depending on the availability as selected by Samsung in its own discretion. Open to Canadian residents only. Participating authorized Canadian retailers may vary and may sell for less. Cannot be combined with any other offer or promotion. Promotion may be cancelled or changed without notice.

23 Pre-order from February 1st, 2023 to February 16th, 2023; (the “Offer Period”) from a participating authorized Canadian retailer, a Samsung Experience Store in Canada or online at https://www.samsung.com/ca/ the following devices, and save: (i) $300 off the MSRP on a Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 (NP960QFG-KA2CA) (now the same price as NP960QFG-KA1CA). It’s like getting twice the storage at no additional cost! You must complete your purchase by February 16th, 2023. Selection and availability may vary. While quantities last. No rain checks. Offer is subject to change or cancellation without notice. Participating authorized Canadian retailers may vary. Offer provided by Samsung Electronics Canada Inc. Cannot be combined with any other offer except where expressly permitted.

24 Pre-order from February 1st, 2023 to March 14th, 2023, (the “Offer Period”) from a participating authorized Canadian retailer, a Samsung Experience Store in Canada or online at https://www.samsung.com/ca/ the following devices, and save: (i) $300 off the MSRP on a Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 (NP730QFG-KA1CA) It’s like getting twice the storage at no additional cost! You must complete your purchase by March 14th, 2023. Selection and availability may vary. While quantities last. No rain checks. Offer is subject to change or cancellation without notice. Participating authorized Canadian retailers may vary. Offer provided by Samsung Electronics Canada Inc. Cannot be combined with any other offer except where expressly permitted.

25 Complete the purchase of a Galaxy Book3 Ultra between February 14th, 2023 and March 2nd, 2023; (the “Offer Period”) from a participating authorized Canadian retailer, a Samsung Experience Store in Canada or online at https://www.samsung.com/ca/ and save $270 off the MSRP on a Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra (NP960XFH-XA2CA) (now the same price as NP960XFH-XA1CA). It’s like getting twice the storage at no additional cost! Selection and availability may vary. While quantities last. No rain checks. Offer is subject to change or cancellation without notice and is available to Canadian residents only. Participating authorized Canadian retailers may vary. Offer provided by Samsung Electronics Canada Inc. Cannot be combined with any other offer except where expressly permitted.

26 Either (i) pre-order from February 14th, 2023 – February 21st, 2023 and complete your purchase, or (ii) purchase from February 22nd, 2023 to March 9th, 2023, a Galaxy Book3 Ultra Series (each an “Eligible Galaxy device” as listed below) and you can receive: One (1) Samsung Care+ 2 Year Plan at 50% off (before taxes) for your selected Galaxy Book3 Ultra device (promotional price: $139.50;Tier 3 Samsung Care+ Notebooks Plan regular price – $279). Offer available at participating authorized Canadian retailers and carriers, at Samsung Experience Stores in Canada, and online at Samsung.com/ca. While quantities last. No rain checks. Offer has no cash value, is not transferrable and cannot be switched once selected. Limit of one (1) Samsung Care+ 2 Year Plan at 50% off, as applicable, per Eligible Galaxy device purchased. Products must be purchased on the same invoice to qualify for the promotional pricing. Open to Canadian Residents only. Participating authorized Canadian retailers and carriers may vary. Samsung reserves the right to request a bill of sale to verify date and location of purchase. Samsung reserves the right to change or cancel the promotion without notice.

27 Either (i) pre-order from February 1st, 2023 – February 16th, 2023 and complete your purchase, or (ii) purchase from February 17th, 2023 to March 9th, 2023, a Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 Series (each an “Eligible Galaxy device” as listed below) and you can receive:(i) One (1) Samsung Care+ 2 Year Plan at 50% off (before taxes) for your selected Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 device for $139.50 (Tier 3 Samsung Care+ Notebooks Plan regular price – $279).Offer available at participating authorized Canadian retailers and carriers, at Samsung Experience Stores in Canada, and online at Samsung.com/ca. While quantities last. No rain checks. Offer has no cash value, is not transferrable and cannot be switched once selected. Limit of one (1) Samsung Care+ 2 Year Plan at 50% off, as applicable, per Eligible Galaxy device purchased. Open to Canadian Residents only. Participating authorized Canadian retailers and carriers may vary. Samsung reserves the right to request a bill of sale to verify date and location of purchase. Samsung reserves the right to change or cancel the promotion without notice.

28 Pre-order from February 1st, 2023 – March 14th, 2023 and complete your purchase of a Galaxy Book3 360 Series (each an “Eligible Galaxy device” as listed below) and you can receive: (i) One (1) Samsung Care+ 2 Year Plan at 50% off (before taxes) for your selected Galaxy Book3 360 device for $139.50 (Tier 3 Samsung Care+ Notebooks Plan regular price – $279). Offer available at participating authorized Canadian retailers and carriers, at Samsung Experience Stores in Canada, and online at Samsung.com/ca. While quantities last. No rain checks. Offer has no cash value, is not transferrable and cannot be switched once selected. Limit of one (1) Samsung Care+ 2 Year Plan at 50% off, as applicable, per Eligible Galaxy device purchased. Open to Canadian Residents only. Participating authorized Canadian retailers and carriers may vary. Samsung reserves the right to request a bill of sale to verify date and location of purchase. Samsung reserves the right to change or cancel the promotion without notice.

29 Accuracy of numbers may vary depending on measurements used. Height varies depending on manufacturing process.

30 Weights vary depending on manufacturing process.

31 Availability varies by region and carrier. Experience may vary by device.

32 400nit (Typ), 500nit (HDR) -VESA HDR 500 authentication, HDR Contents only.

33 CPU specifications vary depending on model, country, or region.

34 GPU specifications vary depending on model, country, or region.

35 Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment. Wi-Fi 6E availability will vary due to OS version, country, location, network conditions, and other factors. Wi-Fi 6E wireless network routers required and sold separately.

36 Colour availability may vary by country and retailers.

37 Availability may vary by devices.

38 Availability may vary by devices.

39 Keyboard layout may differ by market.

40 Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors.

41 Charger can power Galaxy devices that use USB Type-C port. Charger specification varies by model and regions.

42 Secured-core PCs require specific configuration by the user to fully enable the highest level of protection against attacks. To use Windows Hello requires specialized hardware, including fingerprint reader, illuminated IR sensor or other biometric sensors and capable devices.

43 Actual speed of USB can vary depending on user environment.

44 *Samsung Multi Control requires updated phones with One UI 5.1, tablets with One UI 4.1 or higher versions and works on Galaxy Book series devices released in 2021 or later with either Samsung Settings v1.5 (Intel) or Samsung Settings v3.3 (ARM). Some models may have limited feature support. ** requires Galaxy Tab S7, S7+ and S7 FE with One UI 3.1 or higher, and S8, S8+ and S8 Ultra. PCs with Wireless Display and Windows 10 v.2004 or higher are required. ***Expert RAW must be downloaded separately from the Galaxy Store, for free, before use. Expert RAW app is available on Galaxy S23 series (S23 Ultra, S23+, S23), Galaxy S22 Series (S22 Ultra/S22+/S22), S21 Ultra, S20 Ultra, Z Fold4, Z Fold 3, Z Fold 2, Note 20 Ultra. **** Available on Galaxy device with One UI 2.1 or later versions installed. Quick Share uses Bluetooth Low Energy and Wi-Fi Direct. The transferable type, number, capacity and expiry date of files as well as the number of simultaneous file shares in Private Share may be limited. *****Phone Link requires linking a Samsung Galaxy smartphone to a Windows PC through ‘Link to Windows’ app on phone and ‘Phone Link’ app on PC and following the set-up prompts, including being signed into the same Microsoft account. ******Samsung Pass requires TPM (Trusted Platform Module) 2.0 and above, Windows 10 version 1903 or higher, Windows Hello. Available devices and browsers may subject to change.

45 Accuracy of numbers may vary depending on measurements used. Height varies depending on manufacturing process.

46 Weights vary depending on manufacturing process.

47 Availability varies by region and carrier. Experience may vary by device.

48 400nit (Typ), 500nit (HDR) -VESA HDR 500 authentication, HDR Contents only

49 CPU specifications vary depending on model, country, or region.

50 Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment. 5G availability will vary by market and model. Wi-Fi 6E availability will vary due to OS version, country, location, network conditions, and other factors. Wi-Fi 6E wireless network routers required and sold separately.

51 Colour availability may vary by country and retailers.

52 Availability may vary by devices.

53 Availability may vary by devices.

54 Keyboard layout may differ by market.

55 Bluetooth is not available for S Pen.

56 Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors.

57 Charger can power Galaxy devices that use USB Type-C port. Charger specification varies by model and regions.

58 Secured-core PCs require specific configuration by the user to fully enable the highest level of protection against attacks. To use Windows Hello requires specialized hardware, including fingerprint reader, illuminated IR sensor or other biometric sensors and capable devices.

59 Actual speed of USB can vary depending on user environment.

60 *Samsung Multi Control requires updated phones with One UI 5.1, tablets with One UI 4.1 or higher versions and works on Galaxy Book series devices released in 2021 or later with either Samsung Settings v1.5 (Intel) or Samsung Settings v3.3 (ARM). Some models may have limited feature support. **Second screen requires Galaxy Tab S7, S7+ and S7 FE with One UI 3.1 or higher, and S8, S8+ and S8 Ultra. PCs with Wireless Display and Windows 10 v.2004 or higher are required. ***Expert RAW must be downloaded separately from the Galaxy Store, for free, before use. Expert RAW app is available on Galaxy S23 series (S23 Ultra, S23+, S23), Galaxy S22 Series (S22 Ultra/S22+/S22), S21 Ultra, S20 Ultra, Z Fold4, Z Fold 3, Z Fold 2, Note 20 Ultra. **** Available on Galaxy device with One UI 2.1 or later versions installed. Quick Share uses Bluetooth Low Energy and Wi-Fi Direct. The transferable type, number, capacity and expiry date of files as well as the number of simultaneous file shares in Private Share may be limited. *****Phone Link requires linking a Samsung Galaxy smartphone to a Windows PC through ‘Link to Windows’ app on phone and ‘Phone Link’ app on PC and following the set-up prompts, including being signed into the same Microsoft account.****** Samsung Pass requires TPM (Trusted Platform Module) 2.0 and above, Windows 10 version 1903 or higher, Windows Hello. Available devices and browsers may subject to change.

61 CPU specifications vary depending on model, country, or region.

62 400nit (Typ), 500nit (HDR) -VESA HDR 500 authentication, HDR Contents only

63 Availability may vary by devices.

64 Availability may vary by devices.

65 Secured-core PCs require specific configuration by the user to fully enable the highest level of protection against attacks. To use Windows Hello requires specialized hardware, including fingerprint reader, illuminated IR sensor or other biometric sensors and capable devices.

66 Actual speed of USB can vary depending on user environment.

67 Accuracy of numbers may vary depending on measurements used. Height varies depending on manufacturing process.

68 Weights vary depending on manufacturing process.

69 Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors.

70 Bluetooth is not available for S Pen.

71 Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment. 5G availability will vary by market and model. Wi-Fi 6E availability will vary due to OS version, country, location, network conditions, and other factors. Wi-Fi 6E wireless network routers required and sold separately.

Contact info:

Vera Culic

North Strategic

416-836-2037

[email protected]

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1d1c0b87-6fc9-479e-8ae4-0a0ccb690cef

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c476d1d5-7afd-4708-9635-732e59438eaf





CBJ Newsmakers