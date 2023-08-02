The Autism Speaks Canada Community Grants program is now accepting applications from organizations for 2023.

Toronto, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Autism Speaks Canada, a national charity dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the life span, has awarded over $4.8 million to 198 projects across the country since 2010.

Autism Speaks Canada’s Community Grants are now open for submission. This year, the program has been structured to focus on addressing the social inclusion of autistic Canadians and their caregivers, specifically focusing on physical and emotional safety and community participation. The minimum award for each grant is $15,000 and the maximum award for each grant is $30,000. Grants are awarded through a rigorous review process, including a community panel of self-advocates, family members, friends, service providers, and research experts across Canada.

“We have aligned our 2023 Community Grants to match the current needs of autistic Canadians. We want to make a significant impact by supporting projects that increase the physical and emotional safety and security of autistic people. Autism Speaks Canada Community Grants is committed to supporting organizations providing access to supports and services across Canada.” said Jill Farber the Executive Director at Autism Speaks Canada. The grants are meant to be responsive to the highest needs of our community and enhance the lives of autistic Canadians and their families. Autism Speaks Canada Community Grants will fund other charitable organizations. The deadline to apply is September 15, 2023.

Autism Speaks Canada is a national Canadian charity dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the life span.

