The Beats Bears NFT collection, revolutionary combining the world of NFT with music and a Metaverse festival

Toronto, Canada, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — When Felicia Pizzonia, a partner in a book publishing house, Ultimate Publishing House and Founder of Love Mode, with multiple bestselling books such “Mind Candy” & “Babes in business suits”, a female role model and one of the earliest investors in crypto & MC Flipside, a world renowned underground dance producer and DJ (Worked together with world renowned music artists like Deadmau5) combined forces, clearly something magical would be created!

Hello Beats Bears NFT collection:

It combines the best 3D/2D artwork with an epic house track, called Gratitude, exclusively for this NFT collection.

Additionally, each NFT grants you access to the Loveland Music Festival, with major dance headliners and artists including the Graffiti Love Wall (GLW) and other cool features in Loveland!

Creating a community of Beats & Bears operating on love & taking over the Metaverse.

Interested in owning an NFT Beats Bear? Here it comes.

About the collection:

The Beats Bears are a collection of 7923 hand-drawn with over 200 traits.Bears that come with an epic house track – called GRATITUDE. Gratitude is written, produced, and performed by MC FLIPSIDE. Each Beats Bear comes with the song GRATITUDE! The collection includes 4 sets of 2D, 3D & 1/1 NFTs with super rare traits and items, all completely randomized during the minting process

All completely randomized during the minting process. The Beats Bears NFT collection live their best lives in Loveland and are here to spread love and elevate vibes through the power of music and epic beats. Beats Bears are on their way to taking over the metaverse.

About the music:

The Bears come with an epic house track – called GRATITUDE. Gratitude is written, produced, and performed by MC FLIPSIDE. Good mood, gratitude, stay blessed, manifest. This mantra repeats with instant impact creating a captivating vocal rhythm which gets paired by a pumping jackin’ house beat that showcases the immense talent of this artist and our aligned intentions with the Beats Bears! Each Beats Bears comes with the song GRATITUDE and a ticket to the Loveland Festival!

About MC Flipside

Producer/Songwriter/Vocalist/MC/DJ –

MC Flipside, produced many world renowned house tracks and underground music tracks with vocals such as a collaboration with a Deamau5 on “Hi Friend!” Some of MC Flipside tracks were played in feature films, netflix series and across international radio. Flipside’s music embodies and inspires people – soulful house, hip hop, and hypnotic techno. The latest track Ping Pong cracked 1.2 million plays on Spotify organically.

https://iamflipside.com/

About Felicia Pizzonia

Entrepreneur & Bestselling Author of Multiple Books

Featured on Ellen Degenres and other media channels worldwide, Felicia Pizzonia is a partner in Ultimate Publishing House (UPH), where she enjoys the role of being a book publisher with an edge of over 15 years in the book publishing business!.Her desire to inspire others compelled her to write her first bestselling book, Babes in Business Suits: Success Secrets of the Top Women Entrepreneurs of the World (2009).. Her latest book, Mind Candy: How to Program the Subconscious Mind to Achieve Any Goal, is a fresh perspective and approach to recognizing the potential of a mind trained for success. Felicia is a firm believer in giving back through helping to inspire others. As a part of this commitment, she created LOVE MODE (lovemode.tv) an organization that offers a collaboration hub using NFT art and music to inspire and contribute to the clean water initiative worldwide.

https://feliciapizzonia.com/

About Loveland Festival

MC Flipside works with some of the biggest underground dance deejays, musicians, bands and graffiti artists in the world. We will disclose these names on our social channels (which can be found on www.beatsbears.com).

But we’re talking to big names.

After checking where we should launch the Metaverse festival, we decided to partner with a huge Minecraft world builder.

With 141 million users, Minecraft dominates the Metaverse space (vs 800.000 Decentraland users & 300.000 Horzon users)

Roadmap

A PIECE OF POP CULTURE

After collaborating with major House and Hip Hop artists, namely MC Flipside, BEATS BEARS is joining forces with entrepreneurs, investors, artists, influencers and tech geniuses to introduce the most epic artwork to the NFT Space. The collection of 7923 NFTs possesses over 200 traits. Get yourself a Beats Bear, mint a Bear in June 2022.

BEATS BEARS MERCHANDISING

The Beats Bears spread love through the power of music and beats! You can count on the Beats Bears to elevate your vibes and add joy to your life. The Beats Bears wardrobe and the changeable heart eye comes with some exclusive merchandising.

CHARITY

As this collection dives into the love vibe, the Beats Bears have decided to make a donation of $50,000 to a water charity for clean water for people of the world as every human deserves to drink clean water!

FREE TICKET TO THE LOVELAND MUSIC FESTIVAL

The Beats Bears will make their grandiose entrance in the Metaverse through special events in collaboration with big brands and other successful projects, as well as acquiring lands and building an entire ecosystem in the new love world. Each Beats Bear will give you access to LOVELAND FESTIVAL in the metaverse to different DJs and Musicians – the largest music festival in the metaverse.

HEARTS AIRDROP

The Beats Bears will create super hearts that will be airdropped to some of our holders. Your Beats Bears might want to give their heart away and an epic beat. Be ready to elevate your vibes and the collective’s vibes to 528 HZ Love vibes!

MORE LOVE, THE MERRIER

This is only the beginning of BEATS BEARS journey to spreading love through the power of music and beats! More Beats Bears will join LoveLand in their musical adventures. Holders and early members of the community will have the first priority on future drops.



