The blazingly fast Internet speeds in Western Canada just got even faster: TELUS PureFibre 1.5 Gigabit Internet is here

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, TELUS announced a groundbreaking new tier of home Internet, setting a new benchmark for home and business Internet speeds in Western Canada. With blisteringly fast speeds clocking in at up to 1,500 Mbps download and up to 940 Mbps upload, the launch of TELUS PureFibre 1.5 Gigabit marks a substantial leap in available speeds for residents in B.C. and Alberta, both at home and in the workplace. These speeds are made possible by the TELUS PureFibre network, which is the largest 100 per cent pure fibre-to-the-premise (FTTP) network in Western Canada. When both the office and home are connected to fibre, Canadians are ensured a lightning-fast connection to colleagues and servers that won’t lag during peak hours, so upload speeds won’t ever hamper the pace of business, all while the rest of the family is simultaneously streaming, gaming, and video chatting with classmates.

“At TELUS, we are committed to leveraging our technology and talent to enable meaningful outcomes for our customers and our communities. Since 2000, TELUS has invested almost $200 billion in network infrastructure, spectrum, and operations to amplify the coverage, speed, and reliability of our world leading technology that underpins our human interactions, our business innovation and our social welfare ambitions” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of TELUS. “At a time when our citizens rely on TELUS to accelerate their access to the health, education and economic resources that matter most, we are proud to deliver this powerful connectivity to our customers’ homes. As social distancing guidelines have forced many Canadians to transition to working from home, the advanced technology and unparalleled speeds of our PureFibre network are providing enhanced access to digital healthcare solutions, enabling virtual education and powering teleworking capabilities that fuel economic productivity and diversity.”A 100 per cent FTTP network means that every leg of the TELUS PureFibre network is built with state-of-the-art fibre optics, right up to the connection which physically attaches to the home or business. This is critical for those who want to make the most of the fastest upload and download speeds while simultaneously running multiple high bandwidth applications on a single connection. Legacy networks run fibre only to a central location in a neighbourhood, with a non-fibre connection to the home, which severely limits upload speeds. At 940 Mbps, TELUS PureFibre’s top upload speed is over 37 times faster than the upload speeds of other widely available plans in Western Canada. Networks that are 100 per cent fibre also enable high-speed download and upload speeds, higher overall speed capabilities, and are more reliable.TELUS’ fibre optic infrastructure is also the backbone of our award-winning wireless network, and lays the groundwork for upcoming 5G wireless networks. TELUS is Canada’s largest and fastest mobile network provider, earning a number of accolades for top network speeds, resiliency, and latency by industry leading experts including OpenSignal, Tutela, J.D. Power, Ookla, and PCMag.TELUS 1.5 Gigabit Internet is available for $165/month on a two-year term. More details are available at telus.com/1.5Gigabit .About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications and information technology company with $14.8 billion in annual revenue and 15.3 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video and security. We leverage our global-leading technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. TELUS Health is Canada’s largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers the most innovative business process solutions to some of the world’s most established brands.Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all Canadians for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired our team members and retirees to contribute more than $736 million and 1.4 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com , follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.For media inquiries, please contact:

