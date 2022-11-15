The Canadian Home Launches User-Focused Real Estate App with Exclusive Features

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Canadian Home has launched a smart and interactive app that users can download for free to explore properties in Ontario to buy, sell or rent. The app was created to empower Ontarians to be highly informed about property details and provide a user-friendly and convenient platform to stay tuned-in to the market, especially during the early exploratory stages.

“We’re thrilled to bring Ontarians the ultimate home-search solution that provides them with more information at their fingertips than any other app,” says Manoj Karatha, Director at The Canadian Home. “Users benefit from first-in-industry features, providing status updates on properties in real-time and even the ability to instantly connect with friends, family and real estate experts within the app.”

Powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, the new app provides users with the opportunity to explore millions of properties within seconds across Ontario, search for multiple properties in various cities at the same time, predict the estimated value of properties and perform searches based on user preference, such as seeking properties around top schools.

Users can also enjoy the added convenience of easily scheduling showings and finding available open houses in multiple locations. The exclusive in-app chat feature lets users choose a property and chat with those who will be a part of the buying and/or selling process. Users will receive real-time notifications on property updates (sold or terminated listings, price increases or price drops), especially for properties in the chat list or added as favorites. Buyers, sellers and investors have the advantage of accessing up to a 20-year history on properties, accurate home evaluations and the ability to chat with real estate experts in real-time about property related details.

“This is the future of real estate,” says Robin Cherian, CEO at The Canadian Home. “The app is a game-changer providing consumers with access to detailed market information that usually would only be available through a real estate agent. We have enhanced the real estate experience for both buyers and sellers, empowering them with the information they need easily to obtain their ideal property by offering new and relevant features.”

Learn more about The Canadian Home app features here. Users can download The Canadian Home app for free in the Apple App Store or on Google Play.

About The Canadian Home Realty Inc.

The Canadian Home Realty Inc. is a one-stop solution for all real estate needs. Founded in 2022, the company aims to simplify and stretch the technological boundaries in the real estate space, with a customer-focused approach. Canadians can buy, sell and rent the property of their choice with the smart and interactive platform powered by AI technology. The Canadian Home app enhances the home buying and selling experience, providing the fastest MLS listings, accurate home estimations, ability to search for open houses, in-app chat to connect with family, friends and real estate experts and other first of its kind features. For more information, visit thecanadianhome.com.

