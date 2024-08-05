Skip to content
The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) Releases 2026 Statistics Publication Schedule

OTTAWA, Ontario, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) has announced its 2026 publication schedule for its monthly resale housing statistics and quarterly forecasts.

Please note, on Thursday, January 15, 2026, CREA’s monthly statistics package will be released at 5 a.m. EST and its latest quarterly forecast will be released at 10 a.m. EST.

Publication date Package(s)
Thursday, January 15, 2026 Monthly statistics and quarterly forecast
Wednesday, February 18, 2026 Monthly statistics
Tuesday, March 17, 2026 Monthly statistics
Thursday, April 16, 2026 Monthly statistics and quarterly forecast
Thursday, May 14, 2026 Monthly statistics
Tuesday, June 16, 2026 Monthly statistics
Wednesday, July 15, 2026 Monthly statistics and quarterly forecast
Tuesday, August 18, 2026 Monthly statistics
Tuesday, September 15, 2026 Monthly statistics
Friday, October 16, 2026 Monthly statistics and quarterly forecast
Tuesday, November 17, 2026 Monthly statistics
Tuesday, December 15, 2026 Monthly statistics


About The Canadian Real Estate Association
The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) is one of Canada’s largest single-industry associations. CREA works on behalf of more than 160,000 REALTORS® who contribute to the economic and social well-being of communities across Canada. Together they advocate for property owners, buyers, and sellers.

For more information, please contact:
Pierre Leduc, Media Relations
The Canadian Real Estate Association
Tel.: 613-237-7111 or 613-884-1460
E-mail: [email protected]


