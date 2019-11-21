The Challenging Face of Jerusalem’s Haredi Population: Opportunities for the Future

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Jerusalem College of Technology (CFJCT) and The Jerusalem Foundation of Canada recently held a well-attended fundraising event with all proceeds to support the Jerusalem Foundation Scholarship Fund earmarked for students at the Jerusalem College of Technology.

Keynote speakers at the event were Shai Doron, President, The Jerusalem Foundation, and Israel Kellerman, Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem. Robin Gofine, National Executive Director Canada, The Jerusalem Foundation of Canada, gave greetings. Simmy Zieleniec, CEO, Canadian Friends of Jerusalem College of Technology gave closing remarks, Jerusalem based Nomi Yeshua, Chief Development Officer, The Jerusalem Foundation, was a special guest. Thanks go to Esty Edell, who graciously hosted the event at her home. The organizers thank all who attended and contributed to the scholarship fund.Robin Gofine, in her kick off to the evening’s program, expressed the importance of the close relationship between the Jerusalem College of Technology and The Jerusalem Foundation. She stressed the significance of scholarships — not only for students of the Jerusalem College of Technology but also its impact on the broader community. Mr. Doron reflected and spoke movingly of the diversity of Jerusalem: home to a rich and diverse population of secular, orthodox, and ultra-orthodox (Haredi) Jews, Arabs, and Christians. He related his organization’s vision of Jerusalem in 2030. An ambitious plan to support grassroots initiatives, neighborhood by neighborhood with cultural and educational programs. He elaborated on the special requirements of the Haredi population for earning a viable living while preserving their religious culture and community. Mr. Doron stressed The Jerusalem Foundation’s commitment to working in collaboration with Haredi leadership with funding for basic education and advanced career training.Mr. Kellerman described the situation on the ground in Haredi communities. He spoke of the understanding for the need for training and education while at the same time preserving the values and tradition of the community. In particular, he praised the cooperation with The Jerusalem Foundation and the technical training offered to men and women by the Jerusalem College of Technology.Simmy Zieleniec concluded the evening, speaking of the special place held by the Jerusalem College of Technology. He thanked all in attendance for their support and reiterated the unique value of the two organizations working closely together.Those interested in further supporting the Jerusalem Foundation Scholarship Fund earmarked for students at the Jerusalem College of Technology can contact Simmy Zieleniec or Robin Gofine.About UsThe Canadian Friends of Jerusalem College of Technology: The Canadian Friends of Jerusalem College of Technology (CFJCT) supports Jerusalem College of Technology’s mandate for advancing Jewish values and technology for Israel’s future with fundraising, awareness, and engagement. www.cfjct.org The Jerusalem Foundation: The Jerusalem Foundation has been working on behalf of Jerusalem and its residents for more than 50 years. The Foundation’s early years were shaped by the city’s need to develop, mostly by building a city, block by block, school by school, park by park. www.jerusalemfoundation.org/ Contacts:

Simmy Zieleniec, CEO, Canadian Friends of Jerusalem College of Technology, 4600 Bathurst Street, Suite 464, Toronto, On M2R 3V3, Tel: (416) 787-7565, Email: info@cfjct.org .Robin Gofine, LL.B, MSW, National Executive Director Canada, The Jerusalem Foundation, National Office, 250 Consumers Road, Suite #301, Toronto, Ontario M2J 4V6 Toll-Free: 1-877-484-1289, Toronto, Tel: 416-922-0000, Email: rgofine@jerusalemfoundation.ca .Media Contact: Howard Oliver, What If What Next-PR, Tel: 416-568-5254, Email: holiver@whatifwhatnext.com

CBJ Newsmakers