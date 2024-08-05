THE CHOKE POINT: 5 Assets That Control the Bottleneck

Issued on behalf of GoldHaven Resources Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Equity Insider Market Intelligence Brief – The era of abundance is over.

The digital economy scales infinitely. The physical economy has hit a wall.

We are running out of the inputs that make civilization function. Cheap uranium to power the grid. Strategic metals to build the defense stack. Clinical data to stop the cancer. Sovereign technology to secure the nation.

The companies below don’t sell growth. They own the bottleneck.

If you cannot source the tungsten, you cannot build the missile. If you cannot extract the uranium, you cannot run the data center. If you cannot generate the survival data, you cannot approve the drug.

This is not a market rotation. This is a scramble for inventory.

Investors are buying these assets because they are the choke point. The system cannot function without them.

THE STRATEGIC DISCOVERY

GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) just delivered preliminary assay results from its Magno Project that redefine the asset class. This is not incremental exploration data. This is “Bonanza” grade confirmation.

On January 6, the company reported silver values as high as 2,370 g/t, alongside tungsten at 6,550 ppm and indium at 334 ppm. The market is treating this as a precious metals story. The data reveals a strategic materials inventory.

Tungsten is a defense-critical metal. It anchors armor-piercing munitions and high-temperature aerospace components. Indium is essential to touchscreen manufacturing and solar panel production. Silver remains irreplaceable in electronics and photovoltaics.

This is a “Commodity Super-Cycle” asset in a jurisdiction that just removed the bottleneck.

In December, BC Premier David Eby announced accelerated permitting reforms, committing to a “one project, one review” system. The province is explicitly targeting critical minerals development as an economic priority. GoldHaven is advancing a district-scale discovery just as the regulatory framework shifts to enable it.

The geologic context matters. The Magno Property sits in the Cassiar District, a historically productive mineral belt with existing infrastructure. This is not grassroots speculation. It is confirmation drilling on a known system that is delivering grades above economic thresholds.

The valuation disconnect is stark. With gold approaching all-time highs and strategic metals facing structural deficits, GoldHaven is trading as a junior explorer. The assay data positions it as a near-term production candidate in a Tier-1 jurisdiction with newly streamlined permitting.

The inflection is measured in quarters, not years.

Read this and more news for GoldHaven Resources at: https://equity-insider.com/2025/10/02/the-goldhaven-story-two-continents-one-strategy-systematic-historic-gold-district-exploration-2/

THE CLINICAL VALIDATION

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) solidified its registration path today with the expansion of its Scientific Advisory Board, adding globally recognized experts from Memorial Sloan Kettering and MD Anderson.

This is the institutional seal of approval the market has been waiting for.

On January 7, the company announced the addition of Dr. Eileen O’Reilly, Dr. Neil Segal, and Dr. Van Morris to its GI Tumor Scientific Advisory Board. These are not academic advisors collecting fees. They are the oncologists who design the pivotal trials that lead to FDA approvals.

The timing is critical. This follows the December 16 data release showing a 33% objective response rate in KRAS-mutant colorectal cancer patients treated with pelareorep plus checkpoint inhibitors. That response rate is the difference between “interesting biology” and “registration-track asset.”

Key opinion leaders do not attach their names to failing programs. They join assets with approvable data and commercial trajectories. The presence of MSK and MD Anderson leadership signals that Oncolytics has transitioned from science project to registration candidate.

The market is underpricing the de-risking event. Colorectal cancer is a $15 billion global market. KRAS mutations account for 40% of cases and have historically been immune to checkpoint therapy. Pelareorep is unlocking that resistance.

With hard survival data in hand and the scientific elite now steering pivotal trial design, Oncolytics has crossed the credibility threshold. The bottleneck in oncology is not capital. It is clinical proof validated by the institutions that matter.

Read this and more news for Oncolytics Biotech at:

https://equity-insider.com/2025/03/18/is-oncolytics-biotech-the-markets-most-undervalued-cancer-opportunity/

THE AUTONOMY ENGINE

VisionWave Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV) recently fundamentally altered its valuation profile with the acquisition of QuantumSpeed, a computational acceleration engine designed to solve the most critical constraint in AI and defense infrastructure: decision latency.

The world has enough sensors. The problem is processing the signal before the threat executes. In hypersonic warfare and autonomous systems, milliseconds determine survival. If it takes minutes to analyze the data, the target is already gone.

Recently, VisionWave secured the solution.

QuantumSpeed is not incremental software. It is a pre-commercial acceleration architecture independently valued at $99.6 million by BDO Consulting Group. That valuation is not speculative. It reflects the strategic necessity of the technology.

The engine utilizes proprietary “Hybrid Successive Approximation” (H-SA) to strip away non-critical computational paths. Instead of processing every data point, it focuses computational power exclusively on decision-relevant signals. The result is a collapse in processing time from minutes to milliseconds.

The applications are immediate. Radar systems, autonomous drones, and AI-driven threat detection all depend on speed. QuantumSpeed provides the velocity layer that transforms passive sensing into active response.

This acquisition redefines VisionWave’s market position. The company is no longer just building sensors. It is building the decision infrastructure for autonomous defense systems. The shift is from “seeing the threat” to “neutralizing the threat before the adversary acts.”

The market is pricing VisionWave as a small-cap defense contractor. The acquisition of a $99.6 million independently valued IP asset positions it as an infrastructure platform for the speed-dependent economy. The valuation gap is acute.

Read this and more news for VisionWave Holdings at:

https://equity-insider.com/2025/09/25/the-ai-defense-technology-developments-on-the-rise-in-2025-26/

THE ENERGY FUEL

Homeland Uranium Corp. (TSXV: HLU) is advancing its uranium projects at the exact moment the AI economy realizes it has an energy crisis.

The demand curve is vertical. Artificial intelligence, cryptocurrency mining, and electric vehicle charging are doubling electricity consumption every three years. Wind and solar cannot provide 24/7 baseload power. Batteries cannot store at the required scale.

Nuclear is the only zero-carbon solution that works when the sun sets and the wind stops.

Homeland is developing fuel sources for this new grid. The company controls assets including Coyote Basin and Red Wash in Colorado, positioning it within the domestic U.S. supply chain. This is not a commodity speculation. This is energy sovereignty.

The geopolitical context is accelerating demand. The United States cannot rely on Russian and Kazakh uranium while simultaneously expanding its nuclear fleet. Domestic production is a national security mandate, not an economic preference.

Homeland is drilling to prove what policymakers already know they need. The valuation disconnect exists because the market still treats uranium as a cyclical commodity. It is critical infrastructure for the AI era.

The gap between current enterprise value and the strategic necessity of domestic nuclear fuel is the asymmetry. As utilities secure long-term contracts and the government incentivizes domestic production, that gap closes.

Read this and more news for Homeland Uranium at:

https://equity-insider.com/2025/11/10/ai-needs-nuclear-2-5b-team-targets-upgrading-79-6m-lbs-historical-resource-estimate/

THE DISTRICT PLAY

Rua Gold (TSXV: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF) controls roughly 95% of the Reefton Goldfield in New Zealand, a district that historically produced over 2 million ounces of high-grade gold. This is not speculative geology. This is a proven mineral system in a Tier-1 jurisdiction.

With drilling wrapped and an updated resource estimate expected this month, Rua is transitioning from “concept” to “calculation.” The market is treating this as a junior explorer. The asset profile suggests a district-scale consolidation play.

The context matters. Major gold discoveries are increasingly rare. The last decade has seen declining reserve replacement at the world’s largest producers. Institutional capital is rotating toward advanced-stage assets in safe jurisdictions with proven mineralization.

Rua offers exactly that. A historic goldfield with 2 million ounces of past production, modern drilling confirming continuity, and a January resource update that will quantify the inventory. In a market where gold is approaching all-time highs and discovery risk is priced at a premium, Rua represents the alternative.

The valuation gap is temporary. As the resource estimate lands and the market recognizes the district-scale potential, the repricing begins. The bottleneck is not the gold. It is the time required to prove it.

Read this and more news for Rua Gold at:

https://equity-insider.com/2025/04/24/others-found-1911-g-t-here-before-now-a-proven-11b-mining-team-is-back-to-finish-the-job/





