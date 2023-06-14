The Chopped Leaf Has a Fresh Take (and Shake!) on Summer with Strawberry Salad

Oakville, Ontario, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canadian quick-service restaurant chain, The Chopped Leaf, says why wait for the official start of summer?! Shake a bowl of their Summer Strawberry Salad today at one of their 100+ locations across Canada (and growing). Enjoy the sweet flavour of strawberries and a light, new fruit vinaigrette dressing, with spinach, roasted pecans, diced apples, red onions and mozzarella cheese, in a bowl, wrap or salad.

“People are often creatures of habit. However, our Summer Strawberry Salad is a tempting, juicy, fresh option for our regulars, and a new reason to come in for anyone who hasn’t tried Chopped Leaf yet,” said Karen Paradine, Head of Marketing, The Chopped Leaf. “We brought back a customer favourite with the fruit vinaigrette dressing, however this is a limited time offer, so enjoy Summer Strawberry while it lasts!”

The Chopped Leaf recently introduced their new Shake-A-Bowls, encouraging customers to experience the joy of shaking their own salad or bowl right after it’s been freshly made. The launch was supported by the chain’s first TV commercial with a fun and upbeat tone that highlights how a healthy meal can move you.

Chain Expanding and Looking for New Franchisees

The healthy eating chain is currently expanding aggressively and looking for new franchisees across Canada with 30 new restaurants planned to open this year. Recent openings included Winnipeg, Manitoba; Barrie, Ontario; and the chain’s first drive-thru in Grand Prairie, Alberta. Expansion is focused in Ontario, Manitoba and Atlantic Canada, with franchise opportunities also available in BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Quebec.

“Canadians are actively looking to eat healthy, and feel good after they eat, which is what we offer,” says Blair Stevens, Founder, The Chopped Leaf, who opened the first location in Kelowna, BC in 2007. “As we expand across Canada, we are looking for franchisees who believe in the importance of a healthy lifestyle and the power of healthy eating.”

About The Chopped Leaf

Proudly Canadian, The Chopped Leaf has over 100 locations open and committed to open within Canada and the USA. We are a lifestyle brand that offers delicious and wholesome bowls, wraps, salads and more, served fresh and quick for a better-for-you experience. The Chopped Leaf is owned and managed by Innovative Food Brands. If you are interested in becoming a Franchisee, visit https://www.choppedleaf.ca/franchise-opportunities/

