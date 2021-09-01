The Constantine Yorkville Run Is the City’s First In-Person Athletic Event Since COVID-19 Lockdowns

Toronto, Canada, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Constantine Yorkville Run is the first in-person athletic event since the pandemic and will see 1000 local runners and a group of elite athletes in support of 35+ Toronto charities.

The highly anticipated in-person event is a fully vaccinated event that will take place on the morning of Sunday, Sept 12th and registration is expected to sell out.

Participants also have the option to participate virtually between Sept 12th – 26th.

Registration for the Constantine Yorkville Run is $100 +HST, plus a $100 donation to the charity of the participant’s choice, noting there are 35+ charities to choose from. Plus, all participants receive a premium race kit and have a chance to win luxurious fundraising prizes and contest giveaways from run partners.

Participants planning to take part in the in-person event will be prompted in the registration process to confirm that they have received a full dosage of a COVID-19 vaccine, approved by Health Canada. Participants are also required to confirm that they will adhere to COVID-19 safety procedures and protocols.

Furthermore, participants are expected to wear a mask inside the outdoor venue, including within start corrals and finish zone but masks are not required during the race.

Participants have the choice of running or walking, and those who participate virtually will receive instructions on how to upload their finish times to their fundraising page.

In-person participants might also expect to bump into celebrities and pro-athletes that normally participate in the event. Each year, 20+ elite athletes start off the race. Canada’s latest Olympic gold medal winner, Andre De Grasse, spoke on behalf of the run last year and supported one of the run’s charities.

To date, the Constantine Yorkville Run has fundraising $3.2 million for small, local charities, and this year the run aims to fundraise $1 million.

HOSTING A POST-COVID EVENT IS NO MATCH FOR DIRECTOR OF THE CONSTANTINE YORKVILLE RUN

You might think hosting an event post-COVID may seem a bit hectic, however, Director of the Yorkville Run, Kelly Foss, is using her veteran experience to pull this event off.

Foss is a runner herself and has been the Constantine Yorkville Run’s Race Director for three years now. Despite the many obstacles of navigating a run in a “post-pandemic” world, Foss rather sees this time as an opportunity to “problem solve, gain new lessons, and grow.”

“I’m especially thankful for the fact that, in spite of the pandemic, our runners and local businesses continue to step up in support of our small, local causes,” Foss said.

The run’s title partner is Constantine enterprises Inc., followed by presenting partners, First Capital Realty Inc. and Greybrook Realty Partners, and key partners Palace Row Inc, KingSett Capital, Rogers and Armour Heights Developments.

Palace Row Inc. is one of the run’s dedicated partners returning for the second year. The company is one of Toronto’s leading luxury real estate firms and its teams will be supporting the run with a group of 30 participants this year.

“Last year, the Palace Row team fundraised over $25,000 with only 12 participants and this year we’re hoping to surpass last year,” President of Palace Row, Freddy Mak said.

Thanks to the support of run partners, this year’s event will continue to proceed with their annual Top-Up Program, which is “a program that gives runners the opportunity to win additional funds for their charity on top of their existing donations,” Foss said.

Between the support from run partners and participant fundraising, this year the Constantine Yorkville Run aims to fundraise $1 million for small, local charities.

