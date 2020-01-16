The Delma Group Inc. Announces Name and Stock Ticker Symbol Change to EMERGIA Inc. (CSE: EMER)

MONTREAL, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EMERGIA Inc. (formerly The Delma Group Inc.) (CSE: DLMA) (the “Company” or “Emergia”) is pleased to announce today that it has changed its name from The Delma Group Inc. to Emergia Inc. and its ticker symbol from “DLMA” to “EMER”. The Company expects that the common shares will begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the new name and new symbol “EMER” on or about January 21, 2020.

The Company is changing its name and ticker symbol to align with the recent strategic changes within the Company, including the refocussing of the Company on the development, acquisition and management of multi-purpose real estate mainly in Canada. The name change was previously approved at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on September 27, 2019 (the “Shareholders’ Meeting”).“We are pleased to announce a rebranding of the Company that reflects the transformation that took place in the past months in the Company’s management and focus” said Henri Petit, President and CEO of Emergia. “We want our company name and symbol to embody the Company’s DNA as well as our agile and efficient develop-to-own strategy and our commitment to the growth of our portfolio.”In addition, Emergia announces that the amendments to the articles of the Company previously approved at the Shareholders’ Meeting, have been filed by the Company and are now in force. For a detailed description of the amendment to the articles of the Company, please refer to the Company’s Management Information Circular dated August 29, 2019 filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .No action is required by existing shareholders with respect to the name and ticker symbol change or the amendment of the articles. Certificates representing common shares of The Delma Group Inc. will not need to be exchanged as a result of the name change.ABOUT EMERGIA INC.

