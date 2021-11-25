The Enterprise Blockchain Awards 2021 Streamed From ARHT’s Virtual Global Stage™ for the Second Consecutive Year, Produced by MCI Canada and The Blockchain Research Institute Sponsored by IBM, FedEx and City of Toronto

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ARHT Media Inc. (“ARHT Media“) [TSXV:ART], the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, announces that for the second consecutive year the Blockchain Research Institute and MCI Canada choose ARHT’s Virtual Global StageTM (VGSTM) solution to present The Enterprise Blockchain Awards (EB Awards) online, hosted by Angie Lau, Co-founder and CEO of Forkast News who was beamed-in from Hong Kong.

Now in its third year, the EB Awards recognize innovators, advocates, and researchers who are making a measurable difference within their organizations and across industries that are well-positioned for blockchain disruption. This year’s winners were announced on November 16, 2021, at a live virtual gala using ARHT’s Virtual Global StageTM solution which leveraged a rich and dynamic virtual presentation environment complete with a custom-designed 3D stage and ARHT’s HoloPresenceTM technology to capture and beam-in presenters to the virtual event.

“ARHT’s HoloPresenceTM technology and the VGSTM is a remarkable solution for creating engaging online experiences, especially with the ability to customize the presentation environment. Last year’s EB Awards show was a huge success, in fact, it won numerous awards and this year’s presentation only got better,” stated Juliano Lissoni, Managing Director at MCI Canada.

Produced by the Blockchain Research Institute and MCI Canada and sponsored by IBM, FedEx and the City of Toronto, the event included production partners ARHT Media and Dorier Group. Alongside the show’s host Angie Lau, the event also featured Alex Tapscott, Co-founder of the Blockchain Research Institute and Managing Director, Digital Asset Group at Ninepoint Partners LLP, and Alisa Acosta, Director of Education at the Blockchain Research Institute.

“Virtual Global Stage massively raises the bar for online presentations and we are seeing extremely high levels of repeat business from clients doing important presentations this way,” stated ARHT CEO Larry O’Reilly. “The Enterprise Blockchain Awards is a great event that celebrates some of the top innovators in the Blockchain space and what better way to highlight their accomplishments than on a leading and innovative platform like our Virtual Global Stage. VGS is so effective that our clients claim they will continue to use this online platform even after in-person conferences once again return.”

To view a recording of the 2021 Enterprise Blockchain Awards please visit: https://blockchainrevolutionglobal.com/the-eb-awards

About ARHT Media

ARHT Media’s patented HoloPresence™ technology is a complete end-to-end solution that creates a sense of presence for audiences – as though the holographic presenter was actually live in the room. With no noticeable latency, ARHT Media makes two-way live communication with a 3D holographic presenter anywhere in the world possible. We can also playback pre-recorded content and 3D animations on our HoloPresence™ displays to deliver rich holographic experiences. Add to this our capability to stream the same content online on our premium Virtual Global StageTM.

ARHT Media trades under the symbol "ART" on the TSX Venture Exchange.

