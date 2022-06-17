The Farmhouse set for Grand Opening in Burlington; to feature historic model car show

BURLINGTON, Ontario, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The owners of The Farmhouse Cannabis Co., a legal cannabis dispensary, are proud to announce that the Grand Opening of their inaugural shop will take place on June 26, 2022, at their location on Appleby Road in Burlington. As part of the planned festivities set for the day, the shop’s parking lot will not only host an old-fashioned BBQ with homemade lemonade, but also a very unique car show, featuring various models from the local community.

“We’re very excited to invite our friends from Burlington to our shop,” says Stuart Hall, one of the new managers of The Farmhouse, “and talk about what we offer and how we see ourselves integrating into the community. In addition to the cars and food, we’ll also be providing information regarding the on-going efforts of Cannabis Amnesty, as well as collecting donations for what we believe is a very worthy cause.”

The Grand Opening celebrations begin at 11am (at their location: 666 Appleby Line Unit C101 , in the heart of Burlington) and will wind down at 3pm. Free food and refreshments for all. The grill will be manned by Greybeard founder, Bubba, the Vice President of Business Development & Ethos at Thrive Cannabis. Donations will be appreciated in support of Cannabis Amnesty and the Burlington Food Bank.

Cannabis Amnesty is an independent, not-for-profit organisation dedicated to righting the wrongs caused by decades of cannabis criminalization in Canada. It was founded in April 2018, in response to the government’s failure to address the serious consequences of convictions for cannabis crimes that are widely accepted to be unjust.

“There are thousands of Canadians across the country entitled to a pardon for a simple possession conviction,” Hall continues. “We hope the government will continue to help delete the criminal records of these adults who found themselves before the court system years ago and are now typically gainfully employed, but still have difficulty crossing the border into the United States, for example.”

According to the CBC, while many people, including business owners and producers, have benefited from the federal government’s legalisation of marijuana four years ago, programs to expunge certain past cannabis convictions have a long way to go.

The federal government said that an estimated 10,000 Canadians would be eligible for its cannabis amnesty program, offering free pardons to those convicted of simple possession of cannabis, when it launched but numbers provided to CBC News indicate 780 applications for pardons were submitted to the Parole Board of Canada between Aug. 1, 2019 and Oct. 1, 2021.

For more information on The Farmhouse and their Grand Opening, please visit our website, or contact Stuart Hall at (905) 333-5113 or email us at: [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dbfaeb41-86ab-47f4-b2e3-0f4cf1cf06ba



CBJ Newsmakers