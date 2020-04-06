The First Impacts of the Health Crisis are Being Felt on Montreal’s Residential Real Estate Market

L’ÎLE-DES-SŒURS, Québec, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) has just released its most recent residential real estate market statistics for the Montreal Census Metropolitan Area (CMA), based on the real estate brokers’ Centris provincial database.

Although March 2020 was one of the busiest months of March on record, the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to a definite slowdown in the second half of the month.“In Quebec, Montreal is the CMA that is most affected by the spread of the virus, due to the city’s greater exposure to international trade and the size and density of its population,” explained Charles Brant, Director of the QPAREB’s Market Analysis Department. “As a result, this market is exposed to psychological stress caused by stricter distancing measures and greater economic uncertainty. These factors help explain the faster and more pronounced drop in transactions compared to other regions, notably that of Quebec City,” he added.The relatively high level of activity in March was due to the conclusion of transactions initiated earlier in the year. In addition, the real estate market was boosted by three consecutive drops in interest rates (-150 basis points!) in March, bringing rates to levels that are comparable to those seen in 2008 during the last financial crisis.“In contrast to what we’ve been seeing since the start of the year, April and May are expected to be among the least active months recorded for a spring season since the start of the millennium,” added Mr. Brant. “In a context where uncertainty about the economic outcome of this crisis is very high, we can expect buyers and sellers to remain on the sidelines. However, far from being in a downturn situation, the market will, rather, be on pause.”In total, 5,907 residential sales transactions were concluded in March 2020, a 4 per cent increase compared to March of last year. Still, this was the 61st consecutive month of sales growth. For the first quarter of the year, 14,662 transactions were concluded in the Montreal CMA, a 13 per cent increase compared to the first quarter of 2019.Sales by geographic areaThe areas of Laval, Vaudreuil-Soulanges, the North Shore and Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu stood out with particularly strong sales increases of 18, 16, 14 and 9 per cent.In contrast, the Island of Montreal registered a significant drop in transactions (-5 per cent), while sales were unchanged on the South Shore.Sales by property categorySales increased for all three property categories across the CMA. Sales of single-family homes (3,348 transactions) rose by 6 per cent while sales of condominiums (2,089 transactions) grew by 1 per cent. Sales of plexes (466 transactions) jumped by 12 per cent.PricesThe median price of single-family homes across the CMA continued to rise sharply, increasing by 10 per cent to reach $365,000. The median price of condominiums also rose significantly, jumping by 16 per cent to reach $287,000.The median price of plexes (2 to 5 dwellings) reached $610,375, an increase of 22 per cent compared to March of last year.Number of properties for saleIn March, there were 14,070 active residential listings in the Montreal CMA. This represents a 37 per cent drop compared to March of last year.The number of new listings fell by 22 per cent, which is consistent with the beginning of a wait-and-see attitude by sellers in the context of uncertainty and an expected marked slowdown in the real estate market. The social distancing measures put in place by the provincial government are the main cause."While activity on the resale market slowed somewhat in the Montreal CMA in March, price growth acceleration continued in a market that is still extremely tight, and was accompanied by a significant drop in interest rates," said Julie Saucier, president and chief executive officer of the QPAREB. "The context we are going through will at least have the advantage of protecting Montreal from runaway price increases, as was the case in other Canadian markets. It will also guarantee greater price stability over the medium term as we emerge from the crisis," she added.For March 2020 and year-to-date statistics charts, click here . It is responsible for promoting and defending their interests while taking into account the issues facing the profession and the various professional and regional realities of its members. The QPAREB is also an important player in many real estate dossiers, including the implementation of measures that promote homeownership. The Association reports on Quebec’s residential real estate market statistics, provides training, tools and services relating to real estate, and facilitates the collection, dissemination and exchange of information. The QPAREB is headquartered in Quebec City and has its administrative offices in Montreal. It has two subsidiaries: Centris Inc. and the Collège de l’immobilier du Québec. Follow its activities at qpareb.ca or via its social media pages: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.About Centris Centris.ca is Quebec’s real estate industry website for consumers, grouping all properties for sale by a real estate broker under the same address. 