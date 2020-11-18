The fully re-designed 2021 Kia Sorento is ready to drive Canadian roads

2021 Sorento is now available for pre-order, arriving at dealers in December.

Pricing starts at $33,995 – $47,495The Sorento features all-new powertrains, including a 2.5-liter turbo producing 281 horsepower and a heart-pounding 311 lb.-ft. of torqueNew X-Line AWD trim, equipped with 20-inch Gloss Dark Grey alloy wheels, increased ride height, bridge-type roof rack and exclusive exterior detailsSecond-row captain’s chairs available for first time on Sorento and the latest in Kia’s Advanced Driver-Assistance SystemsTORONTO, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The all-new fourth-generation 2021 Kia Sorento is here. With pricing set between $33,995 – $47,495, Kia’s best-known and best-selling vehicle in Canada will be arriving in dealerships this December.Since its debut in 2002, the Sorento has become progressively more powerful, more attractive, better engineered and more technologically advanced in each new iteration. The 2021 model sets a new standard for Sorento’s sustained excellence and leadership as a rewarding SUV.“We can’t wait for drivers to experience this phenomenal evolution,” says Elias El-Achhab, Chief Operating Officer at Kia Canada. “Just like the award-winning Telluride, the all-new and re-engineered Sorento is truly a class above.”A Sorento for EveryoneThe 2021 Sorento will be offered in six trims: LX+, LX Premium, first ever X-Line, EX, EX+ and SX, all with standard AWD, 3rd row seating and available in two powertrains. The X-Line is an all-new trim that will be the entry-point for the impressive 2.5T engine and will boast a distinctive look with 20” wheels and a gratifying interior with 2nd row captain’s chairs.MSRP pricing is set between $33,995 – $47,495.LX+ $33,995LX Premium $36,495X-Line $39,495EX $40,995EX+ $43,995SX $47,495All New and Dynamic, Inside and OutThe exterior of the 2021 Sorento is characterized by sharp, modern lines accentuated with high-tech details – elevating the entire Sorento experience beyond a standard SUV. This evolution of Kia’s dynamic aesthetic is exemplified best in the following details:Kia’s modernized “tiger face,” with new “eyeline” details and a wide and thin front grille extending into the headlight and hood structureThe hood edge wraps around the body side and integrates into the rear shoulder line, enhancing length and widthStandard LED headlamps and optional signature LED forward lighting includes daytime running lights. Headlamp and DRL modules are separated for a high-tech lookStrong side character line emphasizes muscular and athletic profileSplit-vertical LED taillightsFour different alloy wheels, from 17-inches to 20-inches, which is the largest ever for SorentoThe all-new interior continues the strong, solid and sophisticated modernity of the exterior. Following a credo of “Refined Boldness,” the interior designers instilled the cabin with unexpected materials to cast a striking effect, including:Bright satin finishesAvailable metal texture inlays or open-pore wood inlaysLeather embossed quilt pattern on optional leather-equipped modelsBuilt on a Strong FoundationThe 2021 Sorento is built on an all-new 3rd generation “N3” platform that is lighter and stronger than previous models. Features include:Increased wheelbase by 35mm (1.37 inches) for more interior space featuring an additional 93mm in 2nd row legroom compared to previous generation.Body-in-white weight is reduced by 5.6% and overall weight is reduced by 3.1%Average tensile strength is improved by 4% compared to the previous SorentoImproved driving dynamics, including acceleration, ride and handling, and noise vibration and harshness (NVH)Power to ChooseTwo engines are offered on the 2021 Sorento, each with standard all-wheel drive (AWD) and the addition of Terrain modes:2.5-liter GDI 4-cylinder8-speed automatic transmission191 horsepower and182 lb.-ft. torqueAWD system uses torque-vectoring with center-locking differential to provide extra power to rear wheels in slippery conditionsEstimated combined (city and highway) 9.7 L/100km representing a 4.9% improvement over outgoing 2.4L 20MY engine (10.2 L/100km)2.5-liter GDI 4-cylinder TurboSegment exclusive 8-speed wet dual clutch automatic transmission that promotes lightning-fast gear changes without interrupting torque delivery281 horsepower and 311 lb.-ft. torqueEstimated combined (city and highway) 9.9 L/100km representing 10.8% improvement over outgoing 3.3L 20MY engine (11.1 L/100km)Maximum towing capacity has increased by 800lbs (going from 2,000lbs to 2,800lbs) on the LX models and features 3,500lbs towing capacity on the X-Line, EX and SX models.Let’s Get TechnicalLike all Kia vehicles, the new Sorento is loaded with an extensive list of advanced technology:Available features include: 12.3-in. full digital meter cluster (a Sorento first and first for any Kia Canada SUV)Surround View Monitor utilizes four cameras to provide a 360-degree perspective around the vehicle and Blind View Monitor projects live video view of adjacent lanes in the instrument cluster and is activated via the turn signalUp to 8 USB ports (trim level dependent)8-inch or available 10.25-inch high-resolution color touchscreen displaySplit-screen functionalityUVO Intelligence link telematics offers an array of advanced connected vehicle features, such as:Connected Routing : A new cloud-based route calculation system that uses UVO cloud to calculate the optimal route using real-time maps, predicted upcoming traffic info based on historical information and AI to learn the preferred routes of usersConnected Weather7: Provides weather information across North AmericaAdvanced notifications:Engine Idle Notification and Automatic Engine Shut Off notifies the driver via the UVO link app if the engine is left idling and, after a pre-selected time, turns off the engineRear Occupancy Alert can send push notification alerts via the UVO Intelligence app if movement is detected inside the vehicleSOS Connect and Roadside Assistance will automatically attempt to call 911 Call Centre via the built-in UVO modem if an airbag deploys. For non-emergencies, it can connect with 24/7 roadside assistance and share the vehicle’s locationAlso available within UVO Intelligence, for the first time on any Kia, are two new features:On-demand Find My Car with Surround View Monitor7 uses the vehicle cameras to capture images of the vehicle’s surroundings and then shares them via the Kia UVO Intelligence appFinal Destination Guide provides walking directions to the driver’s final destination if the vehicle is parked between 100 meters and 2 kilometers awayThis 4th generation Sorento is equipped with the leading-edge technology of Kia’s Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS):Available Forward Collision Avoidance Assist – Junction Turning (FCA-JT): Assists the driver in braking to help prevent a collision or lessen the effects in certain conditions when turning left at an intersection and an oncoming vehicle is approachingAvailable Navigation Based Smart Cruise Control-Curve (NSCC-C): leverages the navigation system to lower the vehicle’s speed proactively before upcoming curvesLeading Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA): Alerts driver with a chime and cluster notification when the leading vehicle begins to move forward from a standing positionAvailable Highway Driving Assist (HDA): Uses federal highway speed limit information from the navigation system and, under certain conditions, will automatically adjust speed to be within the posted speed limit and maintain distance with the vehicle detected in frontAvailable new Blind Spot Collision Avoidance – Parallel Exit: Uses the rear-corner radar to detect a collision risk with parallel traffic when leaving a parking spot. The system applies emergency braking and cautions the driver through the cluster and an audible alarmStandard Forward Collision Warning (FCW): Designed to detect a vehicle ahead in the lane and in certain conditions, calculates distance and closing speed to issue an alert to the driver if it senses a potential frontal collisionStandard Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA): Builds on FCW by assisting the driver when braking to help prevent a collision or lessen the effects in certain conditions if a vehicle or object is detected in frontStandard FCA-Pedestrian: builds on FCW by detecting vehicles, objects and pedestrians in frontAvailable FCA-Cyclist: builds on FCW by detecting vehicles, objects, pedestrians, and cyclists in frontStandard Driver Attention Warning (DAW): Senses inattentive driving patterns and sends an audible/visual warning to alert the driverStandard Lane Following Assist (LFA): Follows lane markings that the system detects and provides steering inputs to help maintain the vehicle in the center of the laneAvailable Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA): Under certain conditions, can detect vehicles traveling in the next lane. When a vehicle is detected in the blind spot, the vehicle brakes the outer wheel under certain conditions to help return the vehicle to its laneAvailable Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist (RCCA): Helps detect most approaching cross traffic when in reverse. When approaching cross traffic is detected, the system alerts the driver and applies brakes if necessaryAvailable Parking Distance Warning-Reverse (PDW-R): Detects certain objects behind the vehicle, issuing an audible warning when an obstruction is detected. The warning tone chimes faster as the vehicle gets closer to the detected objectAvailable Parking Collision Avoidance Assist (PCA-R): Uses rear view camera and rear ultrasonic sensors to help detect most pedestrians or nearby obstacles when the vehicle backs out of a parking spot, warning drivers with a chime and can engage brakes to prevent a collisionAvailable Safe Exit Assist (SEA): Can alert the driver or passengers opening their door not to exit the vehicle when the system detects approaching traffic. When detected, a chime sounds. The system can intervene to lock the rear doors when the vehicle is equipped with available Power Child LockFor more information, please visit https://www.kia.ca/sorento2021 About Kia Canada

Kia Canada Inc. (KCI), founded in 1999 and is a subsidiary of the Kia Motors Corporation (KMC) based in Seoul, South Korea. The full line of award-winning Kia vehicles offers world-class quality and customer satisfaction through a network of 195 dealers across the country. The company employs 170 people at its headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, as well as in locations across Canada and at its regional office in Montréal, Québec. Kia’s slogan “The Power to Surprise,” symbolizes the company’s worldwide commitment to exceed customer expectations through sustained automotive innovation.Whether it is a compact, crossover, or electric model which is among the best in the industry, each Kia vehicle offers a superior combination of precision engineering, exceptional performance, innovative features and advanced safety systems. Kia has sold a million vehicles, including popular models in Canada like the Soul, Forte, Sportage, Sorento, Stinger and has recently added the Seltos and K5 to its lineup. To learn more, visit kia.ca or Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .Media Contact:Amanda Chouinard

