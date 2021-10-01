The Future is NOW: Sportsnet Relaunches SN NOW with Greater Choice for Sports Fans and More Content

- New SN NOW Free provides weekly live events and original content at no charge -

- SN NOW Standard is reduced to $14.99 per month, becoming one of the most affordable live sports streaming packages in Canada -

- SN NOW Premium offers all Sportsnet content + NHL LIVE + WWE Network in one comprehensive bundle -

TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sportsnet continues to redefine the sports streaming experience, officially relaunching SN NOW today with all new pricing and packaging options to provide more choice and flexibility for audiences, and even more affordable access to the best live sports content in Canada. As announced last month, SN NOW’s refreshed user interface and enhanced technology foundation deliver the best fan experience, highest quality streaming, and most personalized viewing available anywhere in sports media.

The new and enhanced SN NOW features a 24/7 free tier that launches with the NHL Opening Night doubleheader on October 12, starring the expansion Seattle Kraken, while the SN NOW Premium package delivers the greatest value by bundling all of Sportsnet’s live and on-demand content with NHL LIVE and WWE Network.

“Sportsnet continues to innovate with SN NOW, offering audiences greater choice and more ways to watch their favourite content,” said Bart Yabsley, President, Sportsnet. “As the Blue Jays continue their exciting chase for a postseason berth and with NHL about to drop the puck on a new season in just a couple weeks, Sportsnet is offering the highest quality streaming of any product in market, at even more affordable price points. And we will continue to add features and enhancements to SN NOW for fans such as stats, overlays, timeline markers, and betting integrations in the near future.”

Sportsnet’s linear content continues to be available through SN NOW at no extra cost to Sportsnet linear TV subscribers by signing in with their credentials through participating providers.

SN NOW Content Packages

SN NOW Free

SN NOW Free is available 24/7 at no charge, beginning October 12 with select live events every week. SN NOW Free also includes next day replays, VOD, and original content such as Plays of The Month, Gotta See it, NHL’s Best, and Kes’ House.

SN NOW Standard – $14.99/month or $149.99/year

SN NOW Standard provides all the live content fans have come to expect from Sportsnet, now at an even more affordable price. Live content includes in-market and national NHL broadcasts, Blue Jays and MLB, Raptors and NBA, Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling, National Bank Open presented by Rogers, Soccer Canada’s Men’s National Team World Cup qualifiers, plus original content and VOD offerings.

SN NOW Premium – $34.99/month or $249.99/year

For the hardcore sports fan, SN NOW Premium offers the most live sports content at the best value. In addition to all the live content included in the SN NOW Standard package, SN NOW Premium includes more than 1,300 out-of-market NHL games through NHL LIVE, plus all of Sportsnet’s expanded content including FA Women’s Super League, Bundesliga, Super League Rugby, Premiership Rugby, United Rugby Championship, and IndyCar. SN NOW Premium users also get complete access to the WWE Network.

WWE Network – $14.99/month or $24.99/month with SN NOW Standard

For wrestling fans, there are multiple ways to access premium WWE content. For the first time in Canada, WWE Network is available as a standalone OTT package through SN NOW for $14.99 per month, bundled with the SN NOW Standard package for only $10 per month, or is included as part of the SN NOW Premium package. With all pay-per-views at no extra charge, all live airings of Raw, Smackdown, and NXT, plus WWE Network originals, this is the premier streaming package for Canadian wrestling fans.

The richer, personalized user experience for SN NOW is innovated by Deltatre, while the cloud-native streaming platform runs on Firstlight Media’s microservices architecture, together delivering improved video quality, reduced latency, and enhanced viewing features.

As a long-standing industry leader in delivering premium sports content, Sportsnet was the first mainstream sports TV channel in North America to offer a streaming product direct to consumers. SN NOW is currently available on desktop or laptop through a web browser, as well as smartphones, tablets, Apple TV, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Samsung TV, Ignite TV and Google Chromecast by downloading the Sportsnet app.

*All prices +HST. Content availability subject to change. Visit snnow.ca for full details.

About Sportsnet

Sportsnet is Canada’s #1 sports network. Uniting Canadians through sport, Sportsnet’s multimedia offerings include Sportsnet (consisting of 4 regional channels: East, Ontario, West, and Pacific), Sportsnet ONE, Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet World, the Sportsnet Radio Network, Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet NOW, SN NOW+, the Sportsnet app, and podcasts. Sportsnet is the official Canadian NHL national multiplatform rights holder, and is the regional broadcaster for the Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, and Toronto Maple Leafs. Sportsnet also has extensive coverage of the Toronto Blue Jays and Toronto Raptors, as well as NBA, MLB, Grand Slam of Curling, National Bank Open presented by Rogers, IndyCar, WWE, Super League Rugby, Premiership Rugby, Bundesliga, FA Women’s Super League, and FA Cup. Sportsnet is part of Rogers Sports & Media, which is a subsidiary of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX, NYSE: RCI). Visit Sportsnet.ca.

Media Contacts:

Jason Jackson, jason.jackson1@rci.rogers.com, 416.602.4033

Sarah Grossman, sarah.grossman@rci.rogers.com, 416.509.9694



