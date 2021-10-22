The highly anticipated Kia EV6 set to make its Canadian debut

Kia Canada releases a portion of the first-production units for a special early reservation opportunity, all vehicles reserved in 25 minutes

EV6 set to arrive in Canada early 2022

Estimated up to 480 kms of driving range on select models and available heat pump system for Canada

Ultra-fast charging on 800V DC charger can supply up to 80% in 18 minutes

Available Vehicle to Load (V2L) technology turns EV6 into a direct power source for everything from personal electronics, appliances, even another EV

Spacious crossover with unique exterior styling, LED lighting throughout, flush-door handles (a Kia-first)

Convenient and minimalist interior with two 12.3-inch displays, thoughtful storage and high-quality recycled materials

Safety that continues to innovate with Highway Drive Assist II and Remote Smart Parking Assist

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kia’s first dedicated battery electric vehicle, the EV6, is set to arrive in Canada early 2022. The brand released a limited number of initial production units of the 2022 EV6 (optional GT Line package) long-range AWD and customers quickly secured the available units within 25 minutes. The EV6 undoubtedly sets a new standard for Kia’s electrified vehicles with unique design elements, thoughtfully crafted convenience features and ever-evolving technology to enhance both safety and driving experience. Though the reservations were quickly filled, customers can still contact their local dealer to place their order for 2022 delivery.

“The EV6 not only demonstrates Kia’s future in terms of design and technological advancement, but is the embodiment of the company’s new brand and Plan S strategy, as Kia’s first dedicated battery electric vehicle,” says Elias El-Achhab, VP and COO of Kia Canada. “Canadians are clearly eager to get behind the wheel and experience the new era of electrification brought to them by Kia.”

Built for Power Performance, Quick Charging and Long-Lasting Range

Built on the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the EV6 will be offered in RWD and AWD options and is powered by a Lithium-Ion battery, yielding performance to suit any type of driver’s needs and estimated range of up to 480 kilometers on select modelsi:

RWD: 58.0 kWh battery with a 125kW rear motor

RWD: 77.4 kWh battery with a 168kW rear motor

AWD: 77.4 kWh battery with a 74kW front motor and a 165kW rear motor

AWD: 77.4 kWh battery with a 160kW front motor and a 270kW rear motor This GT model will be available later in 2022



A world-first, the EV6 features a patented multi-charging system capable of ultra-fast-charging at 800V and 400V, without a separate controller:

800V DC fast charging can supply nearly 100 kilometers in less than 5 minutes ii

Up 380 kms of range (10-to-80 percent) added in under 18 minutes

On-board charger (OBC) for Level 2 recharging from 10-to-100 percent in 7 hours, 10 minutes (240v AC, at 48-amps) for the larger 77.4 kWh battery versions

For the Canadian market specifically, the EV6 will also come with an available heat pump system with waste heat recycling to help maintain the all-electric range event at low temperatures. First integrated into the Soul EV, this next-generation heat pump system on the EV6 uses not only the heat from the external air, but also the waste heat from a variety of other electronic vehicle components resulting in a larger capacity of recycling.

New battery system that powers more than just the vehicle

Innovative and hassle-free, EV6 features available Vehicle-to-Load (V2L), allowing the EV6 to operate as a power source with an output of 1.9kWiii. This is made possible through the Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU), which allows electricity to flow from the battery pack, powering everything from personal electronics like a laptop or phone, a projector during an evening out camping, a generator or home appliances and even another EV in emergency situations.

120V power outlet located in the lower centre of the rear seat (indoor V2L, a Kia-first)

Exterior V2L, located on the rear passenger side of the vehicle, has an output of 1.9kW and can also support Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) charging in case of emergency

Modern exterior and interior: Kia’s first vehicle to utilize ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy

The Opposites United design philosophy makes its debut on EV6, and will inform the design of all future Kia models. EV6’s exterior design is distinguished and striking, with head-turning contours and eye-catching features:

A new interpretation of the ‘tiger face’ for the digital era

Daytime running lights with moving light pattern inspired by electronic pixels

Intake molding at the base of the front bumper provides an emphasized wide stance

Clamshell style hood incorporated into the entire fender

Along the side, voluminous silhouette with sharply integrated contours from hood to spoiler

Side sill garnish that visually connects the side of the vehicle to the tail lamp

3 unique wheel designs for a high-tech look

Auto flush-type door handles, a first for Kia

Full LED rear lamps with built-in turn signal function, standard on all models

Rear spoiler and powered charging door that is camouflaged

EV6’s interior sets a new standard of possibilities when it comes to EV technology, improved interior space and interaction:

Panoramic curved display with two connected 12.3-inch displays (cluster and navigation)

Start button and dial-type Shift by Wire applied in optimal position

Lean, minimalist structure across a wide cockpit area that is lightweight, simple and full of character

Unmatched interior console space featuring armrest and large open tray storage, large capacity lid-type glove box and hangers just behind the two front seats

Seats are slim, lightweight and contemporary and is comprised of robust fabrics using recycled materials equating to 111 water bottles

Innovative technology, comfort and convenience for an invigorating drive like no other

EV6 is packed with intelligent and thoughtful features to enhance the driver’s experience:

A Kia first, EV6 integrates available Augmented Reality Head Up Display (AR-HUD) iv that matches driving safety-related warnings and driving information about the road or preceding vehicle Turn by turn navigation Lane safety information Front vehicle indicator and safety information

that matches driving safety-related warnings and driving information about the road or preceding vehicle Integrated infotainment and air conditioning control keys improve the intuitiveness and luxury of the cockpit design and experience

Active Sound Design (ASD) offers three types of driving sound sources for a truly differentiated motoring experience

The latest in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS):

As part of Kia’s overall commitment to safety, the EV6 has a comprehensive list of active Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)v including, but not limited to:

Available Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA): remotely park or exit a parking spot from outside of the vehicle

Available Blind-Spot Avoidance Assist (BCA): Under certain conditions, can detect vehicles traveling in the next lane. When a vehicle is detected in the blind spot, the vehicle brakes the outer wheel under certain conditions to help return the vehicle to its lane

Driver Attention Warning (DAW) vi : Senses inattentive driving patterns and sends an audible/visual warning to alert the driver

: Senses inattentive driving patterns and sends an audible/visual warning to alert the driver Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA): Assists the driver when braking to help prevent a collision or lessen the effects in certain conditions if a vehicle is detected in front. Uses automatic braking to avoid or mitigate an impact

Other standard iterations of FCA include FCA-Ped (Pedestrian), available FCA-LS (Land-Change Side), available FCA-LO (Lane-Change Oncoming), available FCA-JC (Junction Crossing), FCA-JT (Junction Turning)

High Beam Assist (HBA): Detects oncoming traffic and automatically switches off the high beam headlights then turns them on once traffic has passed

Available Highway Driving Assist II (HDA 2) vii : This system is the evolution of HDA and EV6 is the first Kia to have it. This driving convenience system that keeps a set distance from a car in front and centres the vehicle in the lane. HDA2 will additionally assist with lane changes and adjust the lateral position of the car within the lane

: This system is the evolution of HDA and EV6 is the first Kia to have it. This driving convenience system that keeps a set distance from a car in front and centres the vehicle in the lane. HDA2 will additionally assist with lane changes and adjust the lateral position of the car within the lane ISLA (Intelligent Speed Limit Assist): Recognizes signs and provides relevant feedback in the cluster and augmented-reality head-up display (AR HUD)

Navigation Based Smart Cruise Control-Curve (NSCC-C): Leverages the navigation system to lower the vehicle’s speed proactively before upcoming curves in the road

Available Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist (RCCA): Helps detect most approaching cross traffic when in reverse. When approaching cross traffic is detected, the system alerts the driver and applies the brakes

Visit www.kia.ca/EV6 for more information on the Kia EV6 or contact your dealer to pre-order.

About Kia Canada

Kia Canada Inc., founded in 1999, is a subsidiary of Kia Corporation based in Seoul, South Korea. The company employs 170 people at its headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, as well as in locations across Canada and at its regional office in Montréal, Québec. Kia offers products and services that are innovative, dynamic, thoughtful and award-winning, through a network of 197 dealers across the country. The company’s brand slogan – ‘Movement that inspires’ reflects Kia’s commitment to inspiring consumers through its products and services. To learn more, visit kia.ca or Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

i Targeted range based on expected certification results for at least one available option. Your mileage will vary and depends on a number of factors, including battery age, ambient temperature, driving habits, options, cargo and others.

ii Charge time based on Kia Corporation testing with SAE J1772 charger. Actual charge times may vary.

iii V2L can be used until the battery’s charge falls to 10 percent. The 36 consecutive hours is only if the maximum 1,900 watts is being drawn from the vehicle and the battery starts at a 100% charge; power can be drawn for even longer if the wattage needed is lower.

iv Augmented reality heads up display is available on select trims. Failure to pay attention to travel conditions and vehicle operation could result in loss of vehicle control. Always drive safely and use caution.

v No system, no matter how advanced, can compensate for all driver error and/or driving conditions. Always drive safely

vi Driver Attention Warning is not a substitute for safe driving and may not all instances of driver fatigue or inattentive driving practices. Failure to pay attention to travel conditions and vehicle operation could result in loss of vehicle control. Always drive safely and use caution.

vii Highway Driving Assist is not a substitute for safe driving, may not detect all objects around the vehicle, and only functions on certain federal highways. Always drive safely and use caution.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/18b325d3-3371-4855-b03a-194f4dcb9ecd



