The Hunny Pot Cannabis Co. Expands to Hamilton and Launches $0 Same Day Delivery

HAMILTON, Ontario, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On Saturday June 13, 2020, The Hunny Pot Cannabis Co. will officially open its doors to its fifth legal cannabis retail store, proudly located at 40 Centennial Pkwy N, across from Eastgate Square.

The Hunny Pot gained notoriety when it opened its first location in Toronto on April 1, 2019 and became the first-ever legal cannabis retailer in the city. Following the opening of its first store, The Hunny Pot successfully opened two additional stores in Toronto and one in Burlington.“Hamilton has always been a market we hoped to expand to as our executive team has deep roots in this city,” Said Cameron Brown, Spokesperson for The Hunny Pot Cannabis Co. “We are thrilled about the location that we have secured. Eastgate Square is home to a number of great stores and restaurants, and we believe that our customers will appreciate the accessibility of The Hunny Pot nearby.”Spanning 1700 square feet of retail space, the new store will offer a range of cannabis products including dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, capsules, edibles and beverages along with a variety of cannabis accessories. Similar to the Toronto and Burlington model, this new store will allow for customers to browse products on the store floor utilizing sensory jars to sample terpene scents of each product. Customers will also be able to tap into the knowledgeable Budtenders to ask any questions about available products. The Hamilton store design features will include honeycomb shaped bud bars and modern installations nodding to The Hunny Pot’s elevated yet playful brand.“The Hunny Pot has been so fortunate to greet close to half a million customers through our doors since opening the first store. We pride ourselves on excellent customer service, elevated and modern store interiors and carrying the most sought-after brands and accessories. Our goal is to bring these same trademarks to the Hamilton location.” Said Hunny Gawri, Owner of The Hunny Pot Cannabis Co.To celebrate, The Hunny Pot will be offering $0 delivery for those in the Greater Hamilton area, starting Saturday, June 13. Customers are encouraged to visit The Hunny Pot website to browse products and select same-day delivery for the Hamilton area. Should customers have questions about products, online budtenders will be available through the website, during regular operating hours.For those able to visit the store, The Hunny Pot will welcome customers to the new location for its grand opening weekend on Thursday, June 18 to Sunday, June 21. Currently, all The Hunny Pot locations have implemented strict safety measures during COVID-19 to ensure social distancing is achieved and both guests and team members feel safe while in store.“COVID-19 has thrown us a few curve balls over the last few months but it’s nothing we can’t handle. We wanted to ensure we were able to provide our customers with the ultimate Hunny Pot experience, even during a pandemic.” Said Hunny Gawri, Owner of The Hunny Pot Cannabis Co.By the end of the summer, The Hunny Pot will operate six legal cannabis retail stores located in Toronto, Burlington and Hamilton. The Hamilton location will operate Monday – Saturday from 11:00AM-7:00PM and Sunday from 11:00AM-6:00PM, which will be extended shortly.About The Hunny Pot Cannabis Co.:The Hunny Pot made history in Toronto on April 1, 2019, when it opened the first legal cannabis store in Ontario. The independently owned and operated company has since expanded its footprint, setting up four more locations to serve customers in Hamilton, Burlington, and Toronto. The Hunny Pot offers a curated menu including cannabis strains, oils and extracts, pre-rolls, capsules, edibles, and beverages. The company has made it its mission to educate its customers about cannabis, maintain a high-quality inventory of products and accessories, and provide an unrivaled customer experience in all of its locations. Early in 2020, the flagship Toronto store was voted one of the five best designed cannabis retail outlets in Canada in a poll conducted by Leafly, a leading information and educational portal about all things cannabis related.Contact Information:The Hunny Pot Cannabis Co.pr@thehunnypot.com http://thehunnypot.com



