The Kia EV9 Revealed: Groundbreaking EV Fusing Progressive, Bold Design with Authentic SUV Character

Strong SUV identity fused with elegant EV styling to reshape both the segment and way of life for the electrified era

Inspired by Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy, the EV9 combines contrasting qualities of nature and modernity in its character

Sleek and bold exterior expresses confidence, clarity, and calmness

Kia’s E-GMP flat-floor EV architecture amplifies interior space with third row seating, enhancing comfort while exuding a sense of high sophistication

EV9 readied to debut globally later this month, accelerating the brand’s transformation towards a sustainable mobility solutions provider

SEOUL, South Korea, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kia Corporation has today revealed full images of the exterior and interior design of the Kia EV9, its first three-row electric flagship SUV, which encapsulates bold styling and sophisticated elegance inside and out. The Kia EV9 represents a pivotal step forward in the company’s journey towards becoming a sustainable mobility solutions provider.

The bold and confident visual presence of the EV9 is inspired by Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy, which harnesses the creative tension generated by the divergent values of nature and modernity to deliver a harmonious whole. Kia’s designers have fused a unique combination of sleek, sculptural shapes and assured, assertive geometry to deliver a strikingly contemporary yet gracefully serene SUV.

“The Kia EV9 breaks new ground, aiming to redefine standards for design, connectivity, usability and environmental responsibility,” said Karim Habib, Executive Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design Center. “The Kia EV9 offers customers an exceptionally high-quality proposition and a fresh EV perspective in the family SUV sector. This new vehicle typology provides instinctive experiences and excellent comfort for not just the driver, but all occupants, through innovative use of space, technology and design.”

Exterior design: paving new paths for future electric SUV design

Guided by the brand’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy, Kia’s designers strive to create vehicles with unprecedented visual appeal. In particular, the ‘Bold for Nature’ pillar of the ideology, which inspires the combination of elements from the natural and material worlds, has played a key role in forming the exterior design of the EV9. The result is a vehicle that effortlessly combines an undoubted aura of rugged capability for all conditions, with the serene calmness of a sophisticated EV that paves new paths for future electric SUV design.

The front of the EV9 is denoted by simple clear-cut lines and body surfaces, which exude confidence, clarity and calmness in equal measure. Accentuated by the ‘Digital Pattern Lighting Grille’ and striking vertical headlamps, the EV9’s signature ‘Digital Tiger Face’ imparts a visionary and futuristic look and feel. The Digital Tiger Face features two clusters of small cube lamps within the bodywork adjacent to each headlamp. The EV9’s innovative ‘Star Map LED daytime running lights (DRL)’ create a new illumination experience and delivers a sophisticated animated lighting pattern that will denote Kia’s Digital Tiger Face for the brand’s future EV models.

Formed from a polygonal design language, the side profile of the EV9 effortlessly combines a strong and indisputable SUV identity with exceptional aerodynamic efficiency. Dynamic triangular fender structures and highly pronounced geometric wheel arches combine with the fuselage body, unifying the polygonal elements into a cohesive structure that presents a determined look. Flush door handles and a tapered back roofline gives a sense of smooth and efficient motion.

At the rear of the vehicle, the simple, clean lines of the tailgate, which are elegantly detailed by the slim rear lights that mirror the design of those at the front, further reflect the EV9’s strong and confident stance.

Interior design: new social space with enhanced comfort and technology

The Kia ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy ‘Technology for Life’ pillar ensures that only technology and innovation that promote positive, intuitive interactions between humans and machines are created – realizing new possibilities for mobility. These values have played a pivotal role in the creation of the interior of the EV9. They have enabled Kia’s designers to prioritize space, comfort and technology for all passengers, reimagining what a family SUV can offer.

Built on Kia’s Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the EV9’s long wheelbase, low beltline, and completely flat electric vehicle architecture have facilitated the creation of generous space for all occupants to connect and relax with lounge-style comfort in all three rows of seats. Offered in both six and seven-seat formats, Kia captured feedback from families to evaluate seating configurations and features to ensure the EV9 delivers equality of space, comfort and experience for all occupants without placing all of its focus on the driver.

Occupants sitting in the first and second-row seats can simultaneously recline their seats to relax and rest when the EV9 is charging. The seats in the second row can be effortlessly swiveled 180 degrees so that occupants can interact with those sitting in the third row. The third-row seats also offer cup holders and charging points for mobile devices.

Throughout the spacious, light, airy cabin, the EV9 embodies an elegantly simple, premium quality, exceptionally user-friendly design. The open, floating panoramic dashboard extends from the steering wheel to the vehicle’s center. Two 12.3-inch touch screens integrated with one 5-inch segment display improve the digital experience, offering effortless control of the vehicle’s functions and ensuring physical buttons are kept to a minimum.

The center console is equipped with ample storage options, including a spacious compartment located at its base. The center console doors are further designed to add to the overall refinement of the interior space.

The EV9’s extended display high-definition audio visual, navigation and telematics (AVNT) screen creates a rich and immersive experience. It enhances occupants’ ability to engage and interact with the digital world seamlessly. Beneath the AVNT screen, an array of hidden type touch buttons provides a start/stop function along with AVNT and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) control.

Imminent world premiere: The Kia EV9, Here to reshape the way we move

The Kia EV9 will make its digital global premiere in late March. During the event, Kia will disclose all product information and roll out the global campaign with the slogan, ‘Here to reshape the way we move.’

Editor’s note: Availability of vehicle features contained in this press release may depend on trim level and/or region.

Kia Corporation – about us

Kia (www.kia.com) is a global mobility brand with a vision to create sustainable mobility solutions for consumers, communities, and societies around the world. Founded in 1944, Kia has been providing mobility solutions for more than 75 years. With 52,000 employees worldwide, a presence in more than 190 markets, and manufacturing facilities in six countries, the company today sells around three million vehicles a year. Kia is spearheading the popularization of electrified and battery electric vehicles and developing a growing range of mobility services, encouraging millions of people around the world to explore the best ways of getting around. The company’s brand slogan – ‘Movement that inspires’ – reflects Kia’s commitment to inspire consumers through its products and services.

For more information, visit the Kia Global Media Center at www.kianewscenter.com

Emma Ninham, Senior Account Manager, 437 912 9353, [email protected]

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/faf33ec6-7a1d-4e23-8e75-329d03f55e0f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b546587b-74d5-4f34-a6b2-47cae8fed0b0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a711cae3-769f-46e0-beb3-0b93de6b5c77

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0952ab2a-e455-468d-a06d-cb2db8a90f43

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/91cb6d54-45d3-4b17-982a-f2b4cbb9eb0b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d7291776-5bab-4888-a8f9-9998375fb2b1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d85f4531-b01e-495c-a3db-4e883f7ad5f3



CBJ Newsmakers