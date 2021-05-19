The Knowledgehook Impact Awards: Educators recognized for rising to the challenge of pandemic teaching

TORONTO, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — During this difficult school year, a number of local teachers were able to rise above the pandemic and adapt to make positive changes. These educators excelled by using research-backed practices to focus on individual student needs. Their efforts as math teachers will have a lasting impact on the students in their classrooms.

53 teachers from across Canada are being featured as Impact Influencers. The top teachers will be honoured at a ceremony on June 1, 2021. Each educator’s approach has been reviewed by a panel of Knowledge Translation Experts. This international panel of researchers has identified evidence of best practices and has highlighted the exceptional work of the teachers involved.

From the attached list of exceptional teachers of math, our research panel has the difficult task of narrowing them down to a few featured picks that we will be celebrating on June 1st during the first annual Impact Awards.

How are the Impact Award Winners chosen?

The winners are evaluated based on six key criteria:

Checking student understanding

Using student needs as a guide for learning

Adjusting instruction based on student needs

Collecting evidence of student improvement

Activating students as owners of their learning

Embedding social emotional learning into everyday practice

What are Knowledge Translation Experts?

The Knowledge Translation Expert Panel contains individuals with experience in the fields of research and teaching. Using their knowledge, experience, and expertise, along with an analysis framework, their role is to review each teacher’s story and highlight best practices based on research.

For more Information about the Impact Awards: www.knowledgehook.com/impactprogram

List of Impact Influencers:

Alexandra Reynolds,

Amy Craig,

Angie Lennox,

Anne Goodrow,

Arkin Kauf,

Arlette Repko,

Ben Rice,

Brandy Lechner,

Carla Leakos,

Chris Fagervik,

Corrine Ogilvie,

Crystal Gascho,

Darla Zimbaluk,

Deborah Jagger,

Dwayne Brown,

Emily Tokola,

Erin Zinger,

Fareen Kanji,

George Karounos,

Ian Lawrence,

Jaclynn Deveaux-Matthews,

Jennifer Kelley,

Jenny Crown,

Jessie Stagg,

Joanne DeFaria,

Kelsey Lelclair,

Kevin Mackay,

Laura Masellis,

Liem Bui,

Lorraine Huang,

Maggie Moor,

Marco Cuzzupoli,

Margaret Speelman,

Maria Simonetta,

Megan Morris,

Michelle Brander,

Paula Gallant,

Randeen Simonsen,

Rosalie Clarke,

Ryan Crouch,

Shaelynn Senyk,

Shannon Gravel,

Shawn Weiler,

Sheena Constantine,

Shelby Firlit,

Shelley Pike,

Stephanie Reier,

Steven Roach,

Susan Gosselin,

Thomas Keslick,

Tracey James,

Tracy Reese,

Tracy Armstrong, Halton District School Board

Toronto District School Board

Ottawa Carleton District School Board

Grand Erie District School Board

Regina Catholic School Division

Greater Essex County District School Board

Thames Valley District School Board

Good Spirit School Division

Calgary Catholic School District

Foothills School Division

Ottawa Carleton District School Board

Avon Maitland District School Board

Regina Public Schools

Avon Maitland District School Board

Toronto District School Board

Niagara Catholic District School Board

Regina Public Schools

Durham District School Board

Durham District School Board

Waterloo Catholic District School Board

Dufferin Peel Catholic District School Board

Avon Maitland District School Board

Thames Valley District School Board

Durham District School Board

Toronto Catholic District School Board

Rainbow District School Board

Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board

Toronto Catholic District School Board

Toronto District School Board

Good Spirit School Division

Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board

Toronto Catholic District School Board

Foothills School Division

Dufferin Peel Catholic District School Board

Thames Valley District School Board

Ottawa Carleton District School Board

Dufferin Peel Catholic District School Board

Good Spirit School Division

Toronto District School Board

Rainbow District School Board

Good Spirit School Division

Huron Perth Catholic District School Board

Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board

York Catholic District School Board

Halton District School Board

Greater Essex County District School Board

Rainbow District School Board

Niagara Catholic District School Board

Foothills School Division

York Catholic District School Board

Avon Maitland District School Board

Grand Erie District School Board

Greater Essex County District School Board

