The MuscleTech Brand Names Marathon Legend Ryan Hall as its Official Run Coach

New York, NY and Oakville, ON, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MuscleTech (www.muscletech.com), one of the leading sports nutrition brands in the industry, has announced Ryan Hall, the fastest American to ever run a marathon, as the Official Run Coach for the MuscleTech brand. In his role as Official Run Coach for Team MuscleTech, the record-breaking long-distance runner will be leading fellow members of Team MuscleTech and the MuscleTech community in training. Hall will be developing training plans specific to marathons, half marathons, and 10Ks, and will be providing video and blog content around fitness, training, nutrition, and recovery. He will also be sharing stories based on his journey in the industry and post-retirement, which includes a completely new approach to weight training.In addition to running the fastest marathon ever by an American at the 2011 Boston Marathon, where Hall ran a sub-2:05 marathon completing 26.2 miles in 2:04:58, Hall is the first U.S. runner to break the one-hour barrier in the half marathon, a feat he accomplished at the Aramco Houston Half Marathon in 2007 with a record time of 59:43. He also won the marathon at the 2008 United States Olympic Team Trials and finished tenth in the Olympic marathon in Beijing. After a successful professional racing career, Hall announced his retirement from the sport in 2016 citing the harmful effects that it had on his body. He then came out of retirement briefly in 2017 to run the 3rd Annual World Marathon Challenge in Sydney where he literally left his shoes at the finish line to signal the end of his running career.Upon retirement, Hall started weightlifting and set out on a mission to get bigger and stronger. He has since become the personification of strength redefined as a result of his post-career training, success as a running coach, and his charitable endeavors. Hall truly embodies the MuscleTech motto of “Strength Redefined,” making him the perfect person to become Official Run Coach for the MuscleTech brand. “Being a MuscleTech Run Coach, there’s no better match for me. Protein and running, these are my jam. This is just so organically me. I always have protein with me. So, this is just such a natural and easy fit for me,” said Hall. “I want to share the things that make me burn inside, the things I’m most passionate about, and the things I’ve learned about protein intake, nutrition, and training. These are the things that I’ve worked for twenty years plus to learn and I’m just really excited to share these lessons with the MuscleTech community.” “The addition of Ryan Hall as the Run Coach for MuscleTech not only connects us to the running community and general fitness enthusiasts who enjoy the sport, but allows us to authoritatively speak on how MuscleTech positively impacts one’s training and maximizes an individual’s potential,” said Jarrod Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer at Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., the maker of the MuscleTech brand. “Ryan’s vast experience offers great value to our fans who are always looking to get better.”Hall has continued to stay connected to the sport he loves through coaching. He coaches elite runners such as his wife, professional American distance runner, Sara Hall. Sara recently ran a personal best time at The Marathon Project in Chandler, Arizona in December 2020 running the 26.2 miles in 2:20:32, making her the second fastest American woman ever. Hall is excited to share his knowledge with the MuscleTech community by offering unique insights that he has learned throughout his storied career. Part of Hall’s role will also include incorporating MuscleTech products to maximize one’s training and recovery effort, inspiring consumers to grow stronger together as a community. “A big part of what I’ve learned in my career was taking in protein consistently throughout the day. I think a big barrier for people to do that is not having access to protein throughout the day. So, I think MuscleTech makes it really easy – if you have a shaker bottle and some protein powder there’s no excuse. It’s super easy to take protein throughout the day,” said Hall. “I’ll be talking a lot about when to take in your protein. I think that’s super, super important. Lots of hits throughout the day is what I’m a big fan of. And then also what kinds of protein should you be taking in throughout the day? I love the Grass-Fed Whey Protein. I love that post-workout, or first thing in the morning when I get up. When I want that protein to hit my system really quickly that’s a great option. Whereas if you’re pre-bed, you want more of a casein-based protein source. So, that’s when I use things like PHASE8, which is more of a sustained-released, slower absorbing protein. Knowing when to take in the protein and then what kind of proteins to take in is super helpful for runners, and then how much protein you should be taking in, as well.” Hall and MuscleTech are committed to bringing active nutrition and human potential together for a greater purpose. For more than twenty-five years, MuscleTech has fueled those who want to raise the bar, helping to optimize human performance. The brand’s innovative line of performance supplements meets the needs of everyone from fitness enthusiasts to elite athletes who are training to improve their strength, endurance, and power. MuscleTech supplements are made with only high-quality ingredients and the brand is dedicated to continuously researching, developing, patenting, producing, and globally marketing safe and effective diet and sports supplements to assist people in achieving their personal fitness goals. For more information on MuscleTech products, visit www.muscletech.com. Also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for product and athlete information, news and updates, diet and training tips, special promotions and more. About Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. (“Iovate”) is a dynamic, leading-edge nutritional company that delivers some of the highest quality, most innovative and effective active nutrition products in the world. With brand innovations such as MuscleTech, Iovate is committed to being the number one active nutrition company in the world. MuscleTech was born out of an obsession to redefine the limits of science and human potential. Due to our commitment to research, development and innovation, we’ve been globally recognized as one of the leading sports nutrition brands in the industry, and continue to be one of the elite brands redefining performance through cutting-edge products and high-quality ingredients. Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, Iovate is a family of more than 300 employees, six leading nutritional brands and growing, with effective products that can be found across the globe.AttachmentsRyan Hall 1x1_welcome[1]ryan hall quote_3_1x1Jake Duhaime

