The New Science of Superhumans: The BioSport™ AI System Unlocks Hidden Athlete Potential

CALGARY, Alberta and NEW YORK, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a move that signals a new era in athlete safety and performance science, The BioSport™ Health Inc, a precision health technology company, today unveiled its Global Advisory Board—a diverse group of elite athletes, scientists, and financial leaders—to help guide its upcoming global platform launch set for Fall 2025.

In the high-stakes world of elite sports, the difference between triumph and tragedy can hinge on a single, unseen biological flaw. A hidden cardiac risk. A lingering inflammation. A genetic predisposition to injury. These silent threats have ended promising careers and lives—sometimes on live television, in front of millions. Despite decades of progress in training, sports medicine, and wearables, athletes in America and around the world are still falling victim to the same recurring issues: overexertion injuries, cardiac complications, and unidentified physical strengths or weaknesses. Coaches often guess at recovery timelines. Team selections rely on surface performance metrics. Even top athletes rarely know what their bodies are truly built for—or how to protect that biological gift.

Built on a foundation of genomics, microbiome analysis, and artificial intelligence, The BioSport™’s platform promises to tackle some of the most urgent and persistent problems in athletics:

, including ACL tears, muscle breakdown, and stress fractures. Sudden cardiac events , still the leading cause of death among athletes during play.

, driven by outdated performance metrics. And the widespread lack of awareness around an athlete’s true biological potential.

“Despite all the technology on the sidelines, athletes are still breaking down,” said Dr. Anmol S. Kapoor, a Cardiologist and Founder of Kapoor Wealth Partners, a next-generation wealth advisory and investment firm from Abu Dhabi. “We’ve been treating symptoms and guessing recovery times. What we need is a biological blueprint—customized care based on what each athlete’s body is built for. That’s what The BioSport™ delivers.”

A Precision Platform for the Future of Sport

At the core of The BioSport™ platform is the BioFit Score, a patent-pending tool that analyzes over 15,000 human genetic variants alongside gut microbiome data to evaluate:

Injury risk

Recovery capacity

Cardiac predispositions

Endurance and power potential

Mental stress markers

Hormonal and inflammatory states

This information is synthesized by PanOmiQ™ of BioAro Inc, World’s Fastest AI powered MultiOmics Platform, integrated with wearable data (HRV, sleep, workload), and delivered through easy-to-use dashboards and athlete mobile apps.

The goal: to empower athletes, coaches, and medical teams to make real-time, precision-based decisions around training, nutrition, rest, and risk. Using AI and data from wearables, The BioSport™ transforms these layers into real-time reports and recommendations. The result? Coaches and athletes can adjust training loads, spot warning signs, and optimize nutrition based on the athlete’s unique biology—not generic formulas.

“Think of it as GPS for your body,” says Patrick Kirkwood, CEO of The BioSport™ Health Inc. “We give athletes a roadmap to reach their peak—and avoid the cliffs.”

A Global Board with Deep Roots in Sport, Science & Strategy

To support this ambitious rollout, The BioSport™ has appointed a powerhouse Global Advisory Board:

Grant Fuhr – NHL Hall of Fame goalie and 5x Stanley Cup Champion

– NHL Hall of Fame goalie and 5x Stanley Cup Champion Christina Nathalie Smith, OLY – Olympic bobsleigh pioneer

– Olympic bobsleigh pioneer Nik Lewis – CFL Hall of Famer and all-time receptions leader

– CFL Hall of Famer and all-time receptions leader Paul O’Donoghue – Energy and tech entrepreneur, corporate strategist

– Energy and tech entrepreneur, corporate strategist H.E. Prof. Dr. Zahid Haque – Global sports diplomat and anti-doping advocate

– Global sports diplomat and anti-doping advocate Kurt Soost, CFA – Veteran investment executive and capital markets expert

– Veteran investment executive and capital markets expert Nick Wilson, OLY – Olympian and high-performance strategist

“This is the kind of platform that changes lives,” said Grant Fuhr, NHL Hall of Famer goalie, who faced the pressures of elite sport firsthand. “It’s not just about performance—it’s about knowing your risks before it’s too late. We didn’t have this in my day. Athletes need it now. The BioSport™ is the innovation I wish we had when I played.”

Even with the rise of wearable devices, training apps, and sports science labs, there’s a major blind spot: biological individuality.

According to recent U.S. sports medicine data:

Overexertion injuries account for over 35% of sports-related medical visits.

account for over 35% of sports-related medical visits. Sudden cardiac death remains the leading cause of mortality in youth athletes, particularly in high-intensity sports.

remains the leading cause of mortality in youth athletes, particularly in high-intensity sports. Early specialization has been directly linked to burnout and chronic pain by late adolescence.

“There’s no one-size-fits-all in human biology,” said Patrick Kirkwood. “Two athletes may look identical on paper, but one could be biologically prone to injury or cardiac strain. That’s why this platform matters—it brings clarity to the chaos.”

The company aims to set a new global standard in sports health, not just for professionals but for youth, amateur, and collegiate athletes as well. The BioSport™ platform is currently in pilot use with select professional clubs, Olympic training centers, and youth academies. A full-scale launch is scheduled for Fall 2025, targeting markets across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific.

Platform features include:

Genomic and microbiome test kits (clinic or home use)

AI-integrated dashboards for athletes and coaches

Mobile apps for personalized recovery and planning

Physician portals and teleconsultation access with genomics specialists

Wearable integrations for continuous performance monitoring

“The BioSport™ isn’t just a health tool—it’s a safety net for high-risk individuals,” added Dr. Kapoor. “We’re building a future where no one gets sidelined because of something preventable.”

The BioSport™ isn’t just helping athletes chase gold—it’s helping them keep their careers, their dreams, and their futures intact. It’s about Powering Superhumans™.





About The BioSport™

The BioSport™ is a Canada- and U.S.-based next generation sports health technology company focused on enhancing athlete performance and longevity through genomics, microbiome intelligence, and AI-powered personalization. The platform is backed by proprietary IP, global partnerships, and a vision to create the new global standard in athlete health intelligence.

The BioSport™ Brand Ambassador

Hayden Mayeur

Two-Time World Championship Medalist & Canada’s Reigning Men’s Mass Start Champion

