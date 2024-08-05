The News Forum Presents Why the Nativity?, Billy Graham Specials and Various Christmas Musical Programming

ST. CATHARINES, Ontario, Dec. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This Christmas season, The News Forum invites viewers to reflect on the deeper meaning of the holiday with the broadcast of Why the Nativity? along with a lineup of music specials and Billy Graham Specials airing throughout the Christmas period.

Christmas listing: https://www.thenewsforum.ca/christmas2025

Every year, millions around the world celebrate Christmas, yet the true significance of the Nativity story is often overlooked. Why the Nativity? explores the profound questions at the heart of Christmas, along with Billy Graham Specials and Musical Christmas specials.

In addition to evangelist Billy Graham, renowned pastor, author, and theologian Dr. David Jeremiah draws from both the Old and New Testaments to illuminate the historical and spiritual foundations of the birth of Jesus Christ.

Viewers are taken on a journey back to the first Christmas, experiencing the sights and sounds of the Nativity through vivid visual dramatizations, from the angel Gabriel’s message to Mary, to the journey to Bethlehem, the angels’ proclamation to the shepherds, the guiding star of the Wise Men, and the humble manger where Jesus was born.

Why the Nativity? is a compelling presentation of biblical history that brings the Christmas story to life and invites viewers to rediscover the wonder, meaning, and hope at the heart of the season.

Make watching Why the Nativity? a meaningful holiday tradition, only on The News Forum.

