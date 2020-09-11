WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (TSX: NWC): The North West Company Inc. (the “Company” or “North West”) today reported its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended July 31, 2020. It also announced that the Board of Directors have declared a dividend of $0.36 per share, an increase of $0.03 per share or 9.1%, to shareholders of record on September 30, 2020, to be paid on October 15, 2020 and that, subject to TSX approval, the Company intends to commence a normal course issuer bid.



CBJ Newsmakers