WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (TSX: NWC): The North West Company Inc. (the “Company” or “North West”) announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Giant Tiger Stores Limited to sell 34 of the Company’s Giant Tiger stores. The Company also announced information on support office cost reductions in its Canadian Operations, reported its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2020 and announced that the Board of Directors have declared a dividend of $0.33 per share to shareholders of record on March 31, 2020, to be paid on April 15, 2020.



