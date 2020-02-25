The OFL celebrates Foodora Couriers’ historic victory

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Ontario Federation of Labour celebrates the ruling of the Ontario Labour Relations Board (OLRB), which found that Foodora couriers must be classified as dependent contractors, allowing the couriers to move forward in their bid to unionize, and commends Foodora couriers on their steadfast commitment to winning decent work in the gig economy.

“This is a victory for precarious workers everywhere and a warning to any business that takes advantage of new technology to shirk its responsibilities and ignore the rights of its workers,” said OFL President Patty Coates. “This historic ruling sets an important precedent for all gig workers and shows that it is strong organizing that will win decent work for all in Ontario and beyond.”In its ruling, the OLRB stated: “The couriers are selected by Foodora and required to deliver food on the terms and conditions determined by Foodora in accordance with Foodora’s standards. In a very real sense, the couriers work for Foodora, and not themselves.”The Government of Ontario removed decent work laws and refused to create the conditions that would prevent the ongoing misclassification of employees as ‘independent contractors’ by app-based businesses.The Ontario Federation of Labour represents 54 unions and one million workers in Ontario. For information, visit www.OFL.ca and follow @OFLabour on Facebook and Twitter .For more information, please contact:Meagan Perry

