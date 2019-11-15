The Ontario Energy Association Releases Working Group Report to Improve the Connection Process for Behind-the-Meter Storage Facilities in Ontario

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Ontario Energy Association (OEA) has released the report of its Interconnection Working Group (IWG). The IWG was created to review the connection process for behind-the-meter non-injecting storage facilities in Ontario and identify potential areas for improvements. The IWG included representatives from several local distribution companies (LDCs) and several project developers.

The IWG identified ways in which the connection process in Ontario can be streamlined which should result in shortened timeframes and reduced costs for both LDCs and project proponents in Ontario. Among those are: having Hydro One and the local LDC undertake their Connection Impact Assessment concurrently; streamlining of Connection Application forms by both LDCs and Hydro One; improved quality of applications by project proponents to avoid unnecessary delays; and, expediting the assignment of a project manager for projects that require monitoring only. The report provides details on the streamlining initiatives which have been implemented, and identifies areas where additional consultation will be required.The primary focus of the report is on projects that involve both an LDC and Hydro One (as transmitter); however, some of the actions discussed and being implemented can be applied to the connection process for other projects. Therefore, the OEA IWG recommends that the Ontario Energy Board (OEB) use this report as a foundation on which to proceed with its consultation reviewing the connection process for distributed energy resources in Ontario.“The OEA has leveraged the knowledge and experience of both its LDC and energy storage company members to work in a co-operative and collaborative way to implement practical ideas to improve the current connection process in Ontario now,” says Vince Brescia, President & CEO of the OEA. “The OEA thanks the committee members for their contribution to streamlining the connection process in Ontario.”View the submission:

Report of the OEA Interconnection Working GroupAbout the OEA

