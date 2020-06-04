The Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries (OCNI) Congratulates Ontario Power Generation (OPG) on Darlington Unit 2 return to Full-Power Operation

Pickering, Ontario, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries (OCNI) would like to congratulate the OPG project team, the major contractors, as well as the many dedicated OPG employees, trades people, and the suppliers of high quality components and innovative tooling who worked tirelessly, collaboratively, and safely over the last three-and-half years to complete the first major refurbishment project at Darlington GS and successfully bring Unit 2 back to full-power operation this week.The extension of the operating life of the Darlington Nuclear Generating Station will provide another 30-plus years of clean, reliable, and affordable power to homes, businesses, factories, schools and hospitals across Ontario.The Darlington project team and hundreds of contractors completed more than 24 million hours of work safely and with quality. This noteworthy safety achievement was enabled by more than 750,000 hours of training on the world-class Mock-up and Training Facility at OPG’s Darlington Energy Complex.“I am especially proud of the many OCNI member companies that developed innovative and reliable tooling to remove and replace complex reactor systems and that supplied precision manufactured components used in the new reactor core,” said OCNI President and CEO Ron Oberth. “I would also like to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of workers who, despite the current COVID-19 challenges, kept this vital project on track.”“OCNI would also like to recognize OPG for maintaining supplier production schedules for Darlington Unit 3 equipment even when the start of refurbishment of this unit had to be delayed due to the pandemic. Our suppliers were able to implement COVID-19 safe workplace protocols, avoid major layoffs, and remain financially viable through the crisis and now look forward to contributing to Ontario’s and Canada’s economic recovery”, added Dr. Oberth.“On behalf of the entire OCNI team, congratulations to all involved with this impressive accomplishment. We look forward to supporting a clean energy future in Canada for years to come.”Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries (OCNI) is an association of more than 230 Canadian suppliers to the nuclear industry that employ more than 15,000 highly skilled and specialized engineers, technologists, and trades people. OCNI companies design reactors, manufacture major equipment and components, and provide engineering services and support to CANDU nuclear power plants in Canada as well as to CANDU and Light Water Reactor (LWR) plants in offshore markets.Join OCNI and OPG on Friday, June 5 at 1:00 pm to hear more about this achievement. Register at https://ocni.webex.com/ocni/onstage/g.php?MTID=ea340d473fa6789a06cf4cf51b3993936AttachmentOCNI News Release – Darlington Unit 2 Return to Full-Power – June 4 2020 -Ron Oberth, President & CEO

Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries (OCNI)

Tel: (905) 839-0073 or (647) 407-6081

Ron.Oberth@ocni.ca





