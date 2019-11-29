The Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries welcomes Ontario Power Generation President and CEO Ken Hartwick as Keynote Speaker at its 40th Anniversary AGM & Awards Dinner

Ajax, Ontario, Nov. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries (OCNI) held its 40th Anniversary AGM & Awards on November 28th at the Ajax Convention Centre in Ajax Ontario. The AGM celebrated OCNI’s 40-year contribution to the Canadian nuclear industry and introduced the first OCNI “Balance Means Business” award, which recognized an individual who has helped the industry to advance gender equality and diversity in enhancing business excellence.AGM Dinner Keynote speaker Ken Hartwick spoke to some of the challenges facing OPG in executing the $13B Darlington Refurbishment project during a “fireside” chat with OCNI President Ron Oberth. Mr. Hartwick also talked about OPG’s interest in small modular reactors as part of future diversified clean energy generating portfolio to maintain Ontario’s leadership as one of the world’s lowest GHG-intensity electricity systems. The 2019 OCNI Supplier Excellence Award winners were also announced at the AGM Dinner. “I am proud to recognize OCNI member companies for their achievements exemplifying the strength and depth of Canada’s nuclear supply chain.” said OCNI President and CEO Ron Oberth in announcing the three Supplier Excellence Award winners:Innovation Award to Worldwide Security of Mississauga for developing innovative wireless communications and establishing a new performance standard for in-vault communications for the Canadian nuclear industry;Customer Service Excellence Award to Alithya of Toronto for consistently exceeding customer expectations and building a distinguished reputation based on track record of solutions for customers in the nuclear energy sector;Export Award to Liburdi Automation of Dundas for delivery world-leading nuclear products and services to customers in China, Korea, France, Italy, Poland, Israel and other Countries.OCNI board member and head of OCNI’s “Equal by 30” team Beth Buckmaster of Hatch presented the first OCNI “Balance Means Business” award: Balance Means Business Award to Heather Kleb of Bruce Power and past-president of Women in Nuclear Canada for advocating passionately to advance gender equality in the Canadian nuclear industry and for being a leader in demonstrating the value of gender diversity in enhancing business excellence.OCNI is also pleased to announce that Brian Agnew of Mirion Technologies Canada has been elected as Chair of its Board of Directors. OCNI members also approved the appointment of five new directors and two returning directors for three-year terms to the 13-person OCNI Board. The full list of OCNI directors for 2019-20 includes: Brian Agnew, Mirion Technologies Canada, ChairMichele Cheng-Newson, Lakeside Process Controls, Vice ChairElizabeth Buckmaster, Hatch, SecretaryDesiree Norwegian, Abraflex, Treasurer and Chair of the Audit CommitteeDoug Brophy, AECOMJames Gandhi, Aecon NuclearJun Tang, BWXT CanadaNarinder Bains, ATS AutomationTanya Bodiroga, Advanced Measurement & Analysis Group – newly appointedDomenica Macasevic, Seals Unlimited – newly appointedCameron Nevay, Laker Energy Products – newly appointedCatherine O’Reilly, Cavendish Nuclear – newly appointedAlex Sakuta, Promation Nuclear – newly appointed Marina Oeyangen, OCNI Director of Operations, presented plaques to five companies as 40-year founding members of OCNI and to six companies for their 25-year membership in OCNI.President Ron Oberth also presented a $2000 cheque to Colin Deyong, Director, Durham Outlook to help with operating the only 365-days-a-year soup kitchen in the Durham Region and assist towards their goal of office and program expansion. Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries (OCNI) is an association of more than 220 Canadian suppliers to the nuclear industry that employ more than 15,000 highly skilled and specialized engineers, technologists, and trades people. OCNI companies design reactors, manufacture major equipment and components, and provide engineering services and support to CANDU nuclear power plants in Canada as well as to CANDU and Light Water Reactor (LWR) plants in offshore markets. AttachmentsOCNI AGM and Awards News Release – November 28, 2019IMG_1962Marina Oeyangen

