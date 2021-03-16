The Schulich Foundation establishes new OCAD University design awards

Toronto, Ontario, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OCAD University has received a generous gift of $100,000 from The Schulich Foundation to establish two annual awards recognizing the achievement of students in the Faculty of Design. The Schulich Leader Award in Graphic Design and the Schulich Leader Award in Illustration will be bestowed annually on the top fourth-year student in each program. Each award has a value of $10,000, and a total of 10 students will receive the award over the next five years. Recipients will be selected by a jury through a competitive process that evaluates their talent and overall record of achievement in the Faculty of Design. Making the transition from academic studies to a rewarding career can be challenging, and the economic climate brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic has made it even more difficult. The goal of the Schulich Leader Awards program is to provide financial support for exceptional students completing their formal studies and embarking on their careers. “We are very grateful to The Schulich Foundation for this generous gift, which will provide critical financial support for high-achieving students as they prepare to launch successful careers in their chosen fields,” says Ana Serrano, OCAD University’s President and Vice-Chancellor. “These awards not only honour the passion, hard work and commitment of these students throughout their four years of study at OCAD U, but also help to motivate and inspire all of us to celebrate the talent in our community.” “We are excited to recognize top creators in the fields of Graphic Design and Illustration. The inaugural winners will have a big impact on making our experiences more vibrant and using their imaginations to excite us. We look forward to celebrating their success,” says Judy Schulich of The Schulich Foundation, one of Canada’s largest philanthropic foundations, having donated in excess of $350 million. Seymour Schulich, who established and funds the foundation, is a champion for education in Canada and around the world. The foundation awards over 6,000 scholarships annually, including the Schulich Leader Scholarship Program, which awards $100,000 undergraduate STEM scholarships to 100 students across Canada each year.OCAD U will announce the winners of the inaugural Schulich Leader Awards in May 2021.- 30 – AttachmentSchulich_GraphicDesign-Illustration-V4Karen McCarthy, APR, Senior Manager & Communications

