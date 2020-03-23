The SolePath Institute Introduces Free “ZOOMing Virtual Meditation Mondays” with Dr. Debra Ford

CALGARY, Alberta, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Given the global crisis that everyone is going through, it is necessary to stay calm and collected. Mindfulness and meditation are crucial tools that can help you to quieten your mind and center yourself in this time of mass panic.

To help you tap into the power of these tools, the SolePath Institute is hosting a virtual mindfulness and meditation class every Monday from March 23rd. The virtual classes will provide you with guidance to meditate and support you on your journey to mindfulness. These sessions will be led by Dr. Debra Ford, who is the author of the book, Daily Pulse: Rhythm of the Tao.Dr. Ford is a teacher of spiritual philosophy and has a doctorate in the field of metaphysical science. She is also a member of the American Metaphysical Doctors Association. As an ordained minister, she is also part of the Canadian Institute of Metaphysical Ministers.When asked about the workshop, Dr. Ford stated, “The meditation sessions are focused on the teachings of Tao mindfulness. The aim is to help increase self-awareness, help people savour the beauty around them, and to align themselves with finding happiness in these trying times.”You can sign up for the sessions online and attend them from the comfort of your own home. The course material is based on Dr. Ford’s book Daily Pulse: Rhythm of the Tao and the Daily Pulse Journal, both of which are available for purchase on Amazon.However, the purchase of these books is not necessary for your participation. A journal, writing pens, and a functional internet connection is the core requirement. Entry to the courses is completely free of cost, and early admissions are encouraged.The sessions will happen every Monday, from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm, mountain time until further notice.There is no limitation for space, but you are encouraged to register for the online sessions through Eventbrite. The sessions will be hosted on ZOOM, which gives access to a virtual meeting room.A spokesperson from SolePath Institute further stated, “We understand that at this time people may need more support for their life and experiences. We have SolePath certified mentors and other resources available to assist you. You are not alone.”About the Company – The SolePath Institute

The SolePath Institute provides guidance and support for helping others find their path and in their journey to lead a healthier and happier life. It routinely hosts workshops, offers resources and other classes that further this aim.About Virtual Meditation MondaysSupport Group Host: Dr. Debra FordDate and Time: Every Monday evening, 4:00pm till 5:00pm mountain time, from March 23rdCost: Completely FreeRegistration: Please register on EventbriteSolePath Virtual Meditation Mondays: Meeting ID 642-486-755Live Link: https://zoom.us/j/642486755Eventbrite Link: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/zooming-solepath-friday-night-virtual-support-group-tickets-100324637692 Book for Course: https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B07HYJH1WJ ContactPhone Number: 403 9980191Website: http://solepathinstitute.org Email: answers@solepath.org

