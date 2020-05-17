The style icon among the 911 models enters its eighth generation

TORONTO, May 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Porsche completes its sports car trio in time for summer: following on from the Coupé and Cabriolet, the third body variant of the new 911 generation now makes its debut with the all-wheel drive 911 Targa 4 and 911 Targa 4S models. The distinguishing feature of the Targa remains its innovative, fully automatic roof system and, just like the legendary original Targa model from 1965, it features a characteristic wide roll hoop, a movable roof section above the front seats and a wraparound rear window. The roof can be comfortably opened and closed in just 19 seconds.

It is powered by a six-cylinder, three-litre boxer engine with twin turbochargers: the 911 Targa 4 now delivers 379 HP and, in combination with the optional Sport Chrono package, accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in just 4.2 seconds – one tenth faster than before. The engine in the 911 Targa 4S boasts 443 HP and reaches the 100 km/h mark in just 3.6 seconds under the same conditions – four tenths faster than its predecessor. Top speed of the 911 Targa 4 is 289 km/h (up two km/h), while the 4S peaks at 304 km/h (up three km/h).

Both sports cars are fitted with eight-speed dual-clutch transmission (PDK) and intelligent all-wheel drive Porsche Traction Management (PTM) as standard to deliver maximum driving pleasure. Alternatively, the 911 Targa 4S can be ordered with the newly developed seven-speed manual gearbox, with which the Sport Chrono package is included. New technology has also been integrated to extend the range of features for both 911 models and, for the first time, Porsche InnoDrive, which includes adaptive cruise control, is available. Thanks to the enhanced Smartlift function, ground clearance can be programmed so that it is raised for everyday use. The list of options is supplemented by an extensive range from Porsche Tequipment and new personalization options from Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur. Porsche will further extend the combination of traditional style elements, timeless design and cutting-edge technology in a special edition of the 911 Targa, which will make its debut in early June.Efficient twin-turbo boxer engine

Like the 911 Carrera models, both 911 Targa variants profit from the increase in power provided by the turbocharged three-litre six-cylinder boxer engines. Both performance and everyday usability benefit as a result. The engine in the 911 Targa 4 produces 379 HP at 6,500 rpm, which is 9 HP more than its predecessor. Maximum torque of 331 lb.-ft. is delivered across a wide engine speed range of between 1,950 and 5,000 rpm. With 443 HP, the 911 Targa 4S delivers 23 HP more output than its predecessor and generates maximum torque of 390 lb.-ft. (up 20 lb.-ft.) between 2,300 and 5,000 rpm.Optimized all-wheel drive for better traction

The enhanced performance of the new all-wheel drive models goes hand-in-hand with further development of the front-axle drive. The clutch and differential unit is water-cooled and has reinforced clutch discs for greater robustness and a higher load capacity. The increased actuating torque at the clutch improves its adjustment accuracy and the function of the additional front-axle drive. Overall, the enhanced front-axle drive with PTM (Porsche Traction Management) contributes to even better traction in all road conditions.Further developed chassis for more comfort and safety

The electronically controlled variable damping system PASM (Porsche Active Suspension Management) is part of the standard equipment on the new 911 Targa models. This system automatically adjusts the damping characteristics in terms of driving comfort and handling to each driving situation and has two manually adjustable maps, Normal and Sport. Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus), which includes an electronic rear differential lock with fully variable torque distribution, is added as standard equipment for the Targa 4S and is available as an option on the Targa 4. Like the other eighth generation Porsche 911 variants, the Targa models are also equipped with Porsche Wet mode as standard. Sensors fitted in the front wheel housings are capable of detecting water on the road surface and, if significant volumes of water are picked up, a signal in the cockpit provides a recommendation for the driver to manually switch to Wet mode. The drive responsiveness is then adapted to the conditions to guarantee maximum driving stability.The driving dynamics setup for the 911 Targa 4 includes 235/40 ZR tires on 19-inch alloy wheels on the front axle and 295/35 ZR tires on 20-inch wheels on the rear axle. As standard, the 4S model is fitted with 245/35 ZR tires on its 20-inch front wheels and 305/30 ZR tires on its 21-inch rears. On the Targa 4, deceleration is handled on both axles by 330-millimetre brake discs with black four-piston monobloc fixed calipers. The red-painted brake calipers on the Targa 4S have six pistons at the front axle, four at the rear while its discs measure 350 mm front and rear. The Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) can be ordered as an option.Extravagant Targa design with a modern interpretation

The exterior of the 911 Targa is characterized by the design elements of its 992 model generation. Compared to its predecessors, its body features significantly more pronounced wheel housings at the front and, between its LED headlights, its bonnet has a distinctive recess evoking the design of the first 911 generations. Its rear is dominated by its wider, variably extending rear spoiler and seamlessly integrated, elegant light bar. With the exception of the front and rear sections, the entire outer skin is made from aluminium.The interior echoes the 911 Carrera models and is characterized by the clear and straight lines of its dashboard and its recessed instruments. The 911 models from the 1970s provided the inspiration here. Alongside the central rev counter – very much a defining feature for Porsche – two thin, frameless freeform displays extend the information provided to the driver. A compact switch unit with five buttons for direct access to important vehicle functions is located below the 10.9-inch centre screen of the Porsche Communication Management (PCM). The standard PCM features include online navigation based on swarm data as well as Connect Plus.The model for a new class of sports cars since 1965

The 1965 911 Targa 2.0 was a trailblazer for a completely new type of car. Originally marketed as a “safety cabriolet with anti-roll bar”, the Targa, with its detachable roof, soon established itself as an independent concept and indeed became a style icon. Right through to the present day, Porsche has continued to combine two worlds in the 911 Targa: the advantages of open-top driving in a cabriolet combined with the everyday comfort and safety of a coupé.Pricing for the 2021 911 Targa 4 begins at $136,000 while the 911 Targa 4S starts at $154,100. These models will be available in Canada from fall 2020.About Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.Established in 2008, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is the exclusive importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman, Taycan, Panamera, as well as Cayenne and Macan. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, since 2017, PCL employs a team of more than 50 in sales, aftersales, finance, marketing, retail development, and public relations. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience in keeping with the brand’s 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. In 2019, a Parts Distribution Centre opened its doors in Mississauga to service the countrywide network of 19 Porsche Centres. PCL is the dedicated subsidiary of Porsche AG, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany. In 2019, Porsche sold an unprecedented 9,025 units in Canada, up 1.4% over the prior year.At the core of this success is Porsche’s proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.Follow us: twitter.com/porsche | facebook.com/porsche

For Porsche apps: https://www.porsche.com/usa/apps-and-entertainment/apps/Photos and video footage are available to accredited journalists on the Porsche Press Database at https://presse.porsche.de/ Photos accompanying this announcement is available at:https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c5e931f8-dd21-44b7-a55f-7867aef636fahttps://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/067e3606-3132-43f7-a772-c95bfa930c02https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8a0117be-45e3-49bd-8ede-18d27f0c6e10

CBJ Newsmakers