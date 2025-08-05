The TVL in Mevolaxy MEVstake protocols has exceeded $50 million

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to several analytical platforms, the volume of funds locked (TVL) in mevstake protocols has already exceeded $50 million over the past six months. The growth rate is over 170%, and this is no coincidence. There is more to it than just interest in another “innovative product”; it is a shift in the very logic of how money works in cryptocurrency networks today. mevstake from Mevolaxy is the answer to investors’ main question: How can they earn in DeFi without directly participating in trading, yet still be part of the market mechanics?

Mevstake works by allowing users to provide liquidity to a smart contract. Then, the funds work within the infrastructure built around MEV algorithms. This is different from regular staking, where tokens simply secure the network. Here, the tokens become an active element of the trading strategy, participating in high-frequency trades managed by bots.

The key strategy employed within such systems is sandwich trading. The logic is simple. The bot monitors the mempool, finds a large transaction that could affect the asset’s price, and places its own buy order ahead of it. Once the target transaction is executed, the price rises and the bot sells the asset for a profit. The difference between the entry and exit prices is the arbitrage profit, which is distributed among all the liquidity providers in the pool.

The main difference between mevstake and classic staking is the source of income. With mevstake from Mevolaxy , you receive a reward for supporting the protocol. Here, you receive a share of the profits generated by market inefficiency. This makes the yield more flexible and often higher in volatile conditions. Of course, this model carries risks as well: algorithm efficiency, competition for profit in the mempool, network load, and gas prices directly affect the outcome. However, thanks to automation and thoughtful architecture, the platform shields users from having to deal with execution details, and entry remains simple and intuitive.

In practice, this makes mevstake equivalent to an algorithmic fund in the DeFi world – a system where liquidity works in real time rather than sitting idle. Although the ethics of some MEV strategies are still being discussed, the market increasingly views these mechanisms as next-generation infrastructure tools rather than exploits.

In the long term, mevstake from Mevolaxy represents the next stage of evolutionary development, transitioning from storing assets passively to using them actively. It’s a shift from passive staking to more efficient, dynamic liquidity management. It’s not a temporary trend, but rather the establishment of a new standard for participants focused on rational capital allocation and sustainable returns.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



