The University Club of Montreal, One of the Most Prestigious Private Clubs in Canada, Presents Its New Location in an Historical Building

MONTREAL, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The University Club of Montreal (UCM) will officially reopen its doors today and welcome members into its new premises at Maison James-Reid-Wilson, a historical architectural gem at the corner of Sherbrooke and Drummond streets. Several months of extensive and meticulous renovations under the direction of architects Provencher Roy and designer Marie-Noëlle Melançon restored the private club’s section of the stately Victorian mansion to its original glory and transformed it into a magnificent space befitting the club’s rich legacy.

UCM was founded in 1907 by prominent Montrealers Professor Stephen Leacock, Seargent P. Stearns, Vincent J. Hughes, Professor R.F. Ruttan, Dr. John McCrae, Dean F.P. Walsh, Dr. T.J.W. Burgess and H.D. Gibson. More than a century later, its members form a progressive community of business and social leaders, professionals of diverse backgrounds, academics, and artists who are dedicated to UCM’s mission to establish itself among the best and most inclusive private clubs in the world.

At the intersection of business and pleasure, UCM allows members to expand their circle of influence and explore innovative ideas, projects, and culture in a stimulating urban refuge. Its services include personalized conciergerie, dedicated staff, assistance to organize private events, exclusive roundtables for social and professional discussions, mentorship programs and networking activities, access to colleagues for special occasions and a members-only website with networking features. UCM will also grant two annual Méritas bursaries to distinguished art students from English and French universities, alternating yearly between different institutions.

In addition to the clubhouse, fully restored historical event spaces will welcome seminars, art exhibitions, and private meetings for 20 to 30 guests. Members will have exclusive access to a fine dining private restaurant, a luxurious bar, a wine cellar, and a library, as well as privileged rates for overnight accommodations at prestigious hotels within walking distance. Members will also benefit from reciprocity arrangements with more than one hundred select clubs worldwide in cities across Canada, the U.S. (Harvard, Princeton, Yale, Washington and more), Europe (Paris, Oxford, Cambridge, Scottish Arts Club and more), Africa, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

“The UCM is a 21st century, forward-thinking private club where diverse voices and ideas can thrive,” stated UCM’s president, Thomas Leslie. “Five out of our seven corporate directors are women,” added vice-president Giuseppina Marra. “Our members have made the concept of an old boys club obsolete.” In addition to Leslie and Marra, directors include secretary François Morin, treasurer Maha Hijazi, general manager Sylvie Chevarie, and co-directors Fanny Pelletier and Carly Gunther.

Chef David Capel will oversee all gastronomic activities at UCM. Born in Southern France, a place where local products are grown and harvested with enthusiastic care, and mentored by legendary chef Alain Ducasse, chef David will thrill diners with exotic flavours influenced by Mediterranean and global cuisines, featuring an abundance of spices and fresh, organic ingredients. His culinary ethos aims to bring warmth and authenticity to his guests, while respecting nature and food producers.

As it enters the roaring 2020s, the University Club of Montreal continues to play a prominent role in the city’s life and expand its circle of influential Montrealers. The public is invited to visit the club’s website to learn more about its admissions criteria and membership categories.

UNIVERSITY CLUB OF MONTREAL

1201-A Sherbrooke Street West, Montreal

Discover more at: ucmontreal.com

