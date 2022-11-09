The winter season in Sault Ste. Marie heats up with weekly flights to Cayo Coco with Sunwing

TORONTO, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This winter, Sault Ste. Marie residents can once again experience the destination that inspired the works of Ernest Hemingway with a weekly flight to Cayo Coco, Cuba on board Sunwing Airlines, starting this December. Offering quintessential beach vacations in the Jardines del Rey island chain with a host of all inclusive resorts to call home, customers can recharge on Cayo Coco’s white-sand shores, explore colourful coral reefs or spot exotic species in the surrounding everglades and mangroves, including one of the world’s largest native pink flamingo colonies.

“As a popular vacation destination in Cuba for Sunwing travellers, our return to Sault Ste. Marie International Airport with Tuesday flights to Cayo Coco is something to celebrate,” said Andrew Dawson, President of Tour Operations for Sunwing. “With so much to offer in destination, our customers in Sault Ste. Marie can do more, explore more and celebrate more in a paradise that they love with easy flight access from their local airport.”

“The Sault Ste. Marie Airport Development Corporation (SSMADC) is very excited to see Sunwing flight service resume as it is a very promising sign of a return to normal following almost three years of the pandemic,” said Terry Bos, President and CEO at SSMADC. “Cuba has always been a destination that the residents of Sault Ste. Marie have enjoyed travelling to, and we’re looking forward to heading back with Sunwing.”

Sunwing will be offering weekly flights from Sault Ste. Marie to Cayo Coco on Tuesdays starting on December 13, 2022 until April 11, 2023.

Sault Ste. Marie residents looking to jet off for a spontaneous last-minute getaway to Cuba can take their pick of affordable vacation packages to the charming Starfish Cayo Guillermo for family-friendly adventures on land or at sea, or the award-winning Memories Caribe Beach Resort offering romantic adults only escapes and epic getaways with friends.

Customers can get more peace of mind on their getaways to Cayo Coco when they add one of Sunwing’s comprehensive travel insurance options to their vacation bookings this winter.

