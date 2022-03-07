The Women’s Executive Network Launches in the U.S. with Women’s Leadership Summit

TUPELO, MS, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Women’s Executive Network (WXN) launches in the United States on March 8, 2022, becoming North America’s #1 and only organization that propels and celebrates the advancement of professional women at all levels, in all industries and of all ages.

To mark its launch, WXN is hosting the Powerfully Empowered Women’s Leadership Summit on April 28, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Sheraton Flowood: The Refuge Hotel and Conference Center in Flowood, Mississippi. The one-day event will feature headlining speakers like Judge Glenda Hatchett, star of TV shows Judge Hatchett and The Verdict, as well as Chief Phyliss Anderson, Dr. Safiya Omari and Vickie Watters.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to expand WXN’s mission and mandate from a national scope into an international one. If we want to take the lead on making lasting change for all women, we need to think beyond borders,” said Sherri Stevens, Owner and CEO of WXN. “Women face unacceptable barriers in the workplace no matter where they live, and we need to empower each other if we’re going to break them down.”

With its U.S. launch, WXN brings 20-plus years of advocacy, programming, recognition, research and thought leadership in support of professional women at all levels, in all industries and of all ages to a wider audience than ever before. U.S. women will be able to become WXN members, connecting them with thousands of women in North America from emerging leaders to board directors and CEOs.

In addition, members receive exclusive access to upcoming networking, professional development and recognition events designed to help them progress and flourish both professionally and personally.

WXN is established as a leader in gender equity, diversity and inclusion through programming like:

Canada’s Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Awards , which celebrate women who make a measurable impact within their organizations and communities

, which celebrate women who make a measurable impact within their organizations and communities The Annual Report Card (ARC) , which measures the progress Canadian 500 largest corporations are making toward the representation of women throughout the leadership pipeline, including BIPOC women, women living with disabilities and members of the LGBTQ+ community

, which measures the progress Canadian 500 largest corporations are making toward the representation of women throughout the leadership pipeline, including BIPOC women, women living with disabilities and members of the LGBTQ+ community The RAW Courage Coaching Program , which delivers emotional and mental support women need to reach for their dreams and succeed with confidence over an intensive six-month personal and professional development journey.

, which delivers emotional and mental support women need to reach for their dreams and succeed with confidence over an intensive six-month personal and professional development journey. An eight-part virtual event series, which helps women learn about relevant, top-of-mind topics, navigate their biggest challenges and grow both personally and professionally.

The Powerfully Empowered Women’s Leadership Summit continues that legacy with lively keynotes, panels and a workshop exploring courage and resilience in leadership. Attendees will discover the relationship between power and empowerment, the leadership climb for Women of Color, the representation of women across the leadership pipeline from their first management position to board director, and more.

Women in the U.S. can sign up for WXN membership and purchase tickets for the Powerfully Empowered Women’s Leadership Summit at https://wxnetworkusa.com.

For media inquiries, contact Garry Atkinson, Marketing Research & Analytics Manager GAtkinson@wxnetwork.com

About WXN

Women’s Executive Network (WXN) is North America’s #1 and only organization that meaningfully propels and celebrates the advancement of professional women at all levels, in all sectors, and of all ages. WXN delivers this advancement through training, events, mentoring, networking, and award and recognition programs for members and partners. WXN currently operates in the U.S. and Canada.



