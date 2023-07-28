Theratechnologies Announces Amendments to its Term Loan Facility With Affiliates of Marathon Asset Management

Amendments Allow Theratechnologies to Maintain Minimum Liquidity of US$15 Million up to and until October 31, 2023

MONTREAL, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Theratechnologies Inc. (“Theratechnologies”, the “Company”, or “we”) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, today announced that it entered into an agreement with certain funds and accounts for which Marathon Asset Management, L.P. acts as investment manager (collectively, “Marathon”) to amend some of the terms and conditions of its credit agreement entered into in July 2022 (the “Credit Agreement”) to lower the minimum liquidity the Company must maintain at any time to US$15 million from US$20 million.

The amendments provide, inter alia, that the Company must hold this minimum amount of liquidity at all times up to and until October 31, 2023, and must comply with all of the other terms and conditions of the Credit Agreement. The Company is taking the necessary steps to ensure continued compliance with the liquidity covenant in the future.

Under the Credit Agreement, the Company was required to hold a minimum of US$20 million at all times in cash and other liquid investments. The terms and conditions related to the obligation to maintain a minimum amount of liquidity under the Credit Agreement have previously been amended and the last amendment was valid until July 28, 2023.

“This amendment entered into with Marathon will allow us to continue focusing on the growth of our business with the aim of achieving a positive adjusted EBITDA by the current fiscal year-end”, said Philippe Dubuc, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Theratechnologies.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company’s website at www.theratech.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. A copy of the Credit Agreement is available on both SEDAR and EDGAR at the addresses set forth above.

