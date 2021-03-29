Theratechnologies Announces Two Strategic Hires to Support its Commercial and Pipeline Assets

MONTREAL, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Theratechnologies Inc. (Theratechnologies, or the Company (on a consolidated basis)) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, is pleased to announce the addition of two new senior resources to support the growth and development of its commercial and pipeline assets. Effective today, Theratechnologies is pleased to welcome Mr. John Leasure as Global Commercial Officer and Mr. Peter Kowal as Vice President, HIV-U.S. Commercial Operations.

“Both John and Peter bring important capabilities that are needed to bring Theratechnologies to our next stage of growth. I am very pleased that we were able to attract such talented and experienced individuals with expertise across HIV, endocrinology, and oncology. I look forward to their contributions toward the growth of our commercial assets and the development of our pipeline. On behalf of the entire team at Theratechnologies, I want to extend the warmest welcome to our new colleagues,” said Paul Lévesque, President and Chief Executive Officer, Theratechnologies.

Mr. Leasure spent 30 years at Pfizer in the United States and Canada where he held increasingly senior functions in the Anti-infectives, Inflammation Immunology and Oncology businesses. Most recently, Mr. Leasure led Pfizer’s Oncology business unit in Canada where, under his leadership, the business experienced unprecedented growth and launched over 10 new products. In his new function, Mr. Leasure will oversee Theratechnologies’ HIV-U.S. business and will also develop global capabilities in Marketing, Pricing & Reimbursement, Analytics, Manufacturing, Sourcing and Drug Development as well as New Project Planning. These functional areas will support both the Company’s U.S. and European operations and serve to enhance the Company’s global business efficiencies. Mr. Leasure holds a B.A. in Management from Gettysburg College. He will report directly to the President and Chief Executive Officer of Theratechnologies, Mr. Paul Lévesque, and will be based in the United States.

Mr. Kowal has spent 23 years in various pharmaceutical sales and marketing positions, specializing in the areas of HIV and endocrinology. Most recently, he was U.S. Head, Sales, Marketing, Strategy and Operations at Merck KGaA-EMD Serono, Inc. Mr. Kowal brings significant expertise to the Company’s HIV-U.S. business and will oversee sales, access and reimbursement efforts, while working very closely with marketing to ensure an optimal deployment of resources. Mr. Kowal holds a Master of Education from Temple University and a B.Sc. in Biology from Ithaca College. Mr. Kowal will report to John Leasure and will be based in the United States.

