Theratechnologies Included in the First TSX30 Ranking

MONTREAL, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Theratechnologies Inc. (Theratechnologies) (TSX: TH) is pleased to announce that it ranked 21st on the first TSX30 ranking of top performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The ranking was established based on the following criteria:Corporate operating business listed on TSX on June 30, 2019Listed on TSX for a minimum of 3 years or, if a TSXV graduate, a combination of TSX and TSXV for a minimum of 3 years with at least 1 year on TSXClosing dividend-adjusted share price of at least $0.50 on June 30, 2016 Minimum market cap of $50 million on June 30, 2016 A total of 583 companies qualified for the 2019 TSX30 ranking. These companies were ranked based on 3-year share price performance from June 30, 2016 to June 30, 2019.Common shares of Theratechnologies were trading at $2.71 on June 30, 2016 and at $7.06 on June 30, 2019, representing an increase of 161% over that period.“We are particularly proud of being part of a select group of companies recognized for their stock price return. Obviously, what’s most important is to focus on the future. Through our currently commercialized products and our research pipeline, we have a company that has a solid base and offer great potential,” said Luc Tanguay, President and Chief Executive Officer.“Our goal is to keep creating value for our shareholders by continuing to deliver on a well-articulated strategic plan for growth,” concluded Mr. Tanguay.About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company addressing unmet medical needs by bringing to market specialized therapies for people with orphan medical conditions, including those living with HIV. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company’s website at www.theratech.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information, or, collectively, forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws, that are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. You can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “would”, “outlook”, “believe”, “plan”, “envisage”, “anticipate”, “expect” and “estimate”, or the negatives of these terms, or variations of them. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the return on our common shares and our future growth. Forward-looking statements are based upon a number of assumptions and include, but are not limited to, the following: sales of our products will continue to grow, research analysts will positively recommend the purchase of our common shares and that our research and development projects will yield positive results. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk that undesired side effects are discovered due to the long-term use of our products, that a product recall occurs, that our intellectual property rights are challenged by third parties, and that results from our research and development projects are negative leading to a halt in such projects.We refer potential investors to the “Risk Factors” section of our annual information form dated February 20, 2019 for additional risks regarding the conduct of our business and Theratechnologies. The reader is cautioned to consider these and other risks and uncertainties carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and speak only as of the date of this press release and represent our expectations as of that date.We undertake no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

