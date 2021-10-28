There’s No Disguising The Risks of Impaired Driving – Plan a Sober Ride Home This Halloween

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Don’t trick yourself into believing you’ll be safe to drive if your Halloween plans include alcohol, cannabis or other drugs – treat yourself to a sober ride home by planning alternate transportation, urges MADD Canada.

“We wish everyone a happy and safe Halloween,” said MADD Canada National President Jaymie-Lyne Hancock. “Let’s all do our part to make sure the celebrations don’t turn into a real-life nightmare on the roads. If you’re going to be drinking alcohol or consuming cannabis or other drugs, plan ahead to take an Uber, a taxi, public transportation or a designated driver service.”

MADD Canada’s first National Survey On Driving After Alcohol, Cannabis Or Illicit Drug Use, released earlier this year, showed that a disturbing number of people drive knowing they are likely impaired by the substance, and frequently have passengers with them.

Everyone can do their part to prevent impaired driving, and the devastating crashes that can result, this Halloween by:

Never driving impaired;

Never riding with a driver who is impaired;

Calling 911 to report suspected impaired drivers.

Canadians wanting to plan their sober and reliable drive home this Halloween can do it with just the push of a button – check out Uber, the Official Designated Ride of MADD Canada. Visit https://www.uber.com/ca/en/ for more information.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in more than 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. To learn more, visit www.madd.ca.



