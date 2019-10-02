Thinking Different and Farming Better: Launch of TIMAC AGRO’s Activities in Ontario

OTTAWA, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TIMAC AGRO, a world leader and innovator in plant and animal nutrition announces the launch of its commercial activities in Ontario, a first step towards an ambitious growth plan based on people, innovation and progressive agriculture.

An Ontario-based team and research hub devoted to innovation in agricultureEffective today, various individuals with close ties to Ontario’s farming community have joined the ranks of TIMAC AGRO Canada with the objective of helping farmers improve their production, in pursuit of a sustainable and more profitable agriculture.“We are very excited about the quality and diversity of the people who have chosen to join us. We all share the same motivation towards making a positive impact on Ontario agriculture. We seek to develop further relationships with both farmers and ag-retailers,” said Simon Jolette-Riopel, General Manager of TIMAC AGRO Canada.Simon Jolette-Riopel adds: “Our conviction is that both the environment and farmers’ pockets can be better off by putting forward a reasoned approach towards crop and animal nutrition, backed by the science-based innovations such as the ones TIMAC AGRO has been developing since 1959.”Part of France-based Groupe Roullier (a 8,000 employee company operating in 131 countries,) TIMAC AGRO has appointed Ryan Brophy as in-charge of coordinating Eastern Ontario activities and to partner with V6 Agronomy to set-up a research development model across the province and a logistics hub in Eastern Ontario. The purpose will be to demonstrate the efficiency of TIMAC AGRO’s technologies on Canadian soil as well to optimize their response according to Ontario soils and crops.This research hub will work in direct collaboration with Groupe Roullier’s Global Innovation Centre, a 85,000 sq. feet research facility based in St-Malo, France. It will also operate parallel to field demonstrations and university research work TIMAC AGRO has already begun conducting in Western and Eastern Canada.Hub to attract agronomists and farmers who are ready to think different, farm better“This is definitely an exciting time to be a part of agricultural progress in Canada,” says Ryan Brophy. “I believe that soil health and new approaches to crop nutrient delivery are essential for sustainability and the bottom line. Partnering with TIMAC AGRO Canada will contribute to the important discussion, partnerships, and work needed around plant nutrition, especially in this era of 4R Nutrient Management.”About TIMAC AGROTIMAC AGRO is the historical subsidiary of Groupe Roullier. Global leader in the areas of Plant and Animal Nutrition, TIMAC AGRO operates in 39 countries in which its network of 2,400 technical sales advisors visit 20,000 farms per day. This close proximity with growers and ag-retailers allows TIMAC AGRO to elaborate, develop and manufacture tailored plant and animal nutrition solutions designed to improve on-farm productivity, in pursuit of a sustainable and more profitable agriculture.About Groupe RoullierInvolved in plant and animal nutrition for 60 years and active in the agri-food industry, Groupe Roullier draws upon its industrial and technical expertise, its unique sales force, and a sustained innovation policy to meet the specific needs of its clients. Groupe Roullier, which now boasts 8,000 collaborators, has maintained its financial independence in its bid to expand geographically while respecting local identities and the territories in which it has established itself. Today, Groupe Roullier commercializes its solutions in 131 countries and had consolidated revenues of $3.0 billion CAD in 2018.For more information:

Simon Jolette-Riopel

TIMAC AGRO Canada

Cell: 1-438-350-6161

simon.riopel@roullier.com

CBJ Newsmakers