ThinkOn Inc. Launches GCloud.ca by ThinkOn – A Digital Marketplace of Cloud Solutions for Canada’s Public Sector

TORONTO, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, ThinkOn Inc. announces the launch of GCloud.ca by ThinkOn, a digital marketplace delivering enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure and data management solutions to the Government of Canada and Canadian public sector organizations. As the only Canadian cloud service provider certified by the Government of Canada, ThinkOn boasts the only marketplace of cloud-based solutions that can guarantee complete sovereignty and privacy for Canadian data.

GCloud.ca by ThinkOn will offer ThinkOn’s critical cloud infrastructure, data protection, business continuity, and data archiving solutions alongside a growing library of software-as-a-service business applications created by leading Canadian SaaS providers and select international independent software vendors. Leveraging ThinkOn’s infrastructure, independent software vendors looking for a simplified and cost-effective vehicle to sell directly to the public sector may apply to become a ThinkOn Verified Provider on the GCloud.ca Marketplace and minimize their individual efforts to achieve compliance for government business.

“We are very excited to launch our GCloud.ca Marketplace,” said Craig McLellan, Founder and CEO of ThinkOn Inc. “The Canadian public sector feels tremendous pressure to adopt cloud-oriented services and unlike foreign owned and operated clouds, the GCloud.ca Marketplace features the best of Canadian software technologies along with a select number of international stalwarts. We have invested significant effort to ensure our onshore operations and comprehensive security screening can provide our public sector clients the assurance their stakeholder data is safe and each application has been deployed using the best practices defined by public sector security specialists.”

Under this program, the Government of Canada and public sector organizations can easily and securely source, procure, and deploy cloud-based solutions approved for government use by the Canadian Centre for Cybersecurity (CCCS) through the following channels:

About ThinkOn

ThinkOn Inc. is a wholesale provider of infrastructure and data services, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. With a wholly Canadian owned and operated service delivery of infrastructure, ThinkOn empowers Canada’s vision to build a cloud-first, digital government with simple and easy to procure data management solutions, and business applications. Visit www.ThinkOn.com for more information.

