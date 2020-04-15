ThinkOn Inc. Opens Operations with New Data Centres in United Kingdom

LONDON, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ThinkOn Inc. , an industry leader in wholesaling secure cloud infrastructure and data management services underpinned by the powerful VMware and Veeam technology stacks has now achieved a new milestone in its efforts to drive global expansion. ThinkOn has announced a new cloud operating environment in the United Kingdom that is supported by Datanet.co.uk, a leading Data Centre facility based just out of London, in Fleet. This new data centre joins ThinkOn’s other 20 cloud regions across Canada, the US and Caribbean.

This expansion will provide access to the company’s range of backup solution offerings like ThinkOn RansomGuard powered by Veeam Cloud Connect and Secure Cloud Backup for Office 365 , disaster recovery solutions with Veeam Cloud Replication. ThinkOn has also deployed the technology resources required to building a secure and sophisticated VMware Powered Public/Private Cloud and intelligent object storage powered by Hitachi Vantara. Additional services to this market will be rolled out within the coming months.With this new market in ThinkOn’s service delivery roadmap, the company is aiming to grow its Channel Partner base in the UK, while opening new growth avenues for existing partners and subscribers.“ThinkOn’s expansion into the UK is an impactful decision in ThinkOn’s history and a strategic step towards the organizations growth. We are committed to deliver unmatched service delivery and experience to our partners in the UK as in other regions. This new site will help us address cloud adoption challenges in the European landscape while meeting UK’s data security and compliance standards” said Craig McLellan, CEO and Founder of ThinkOn Inc.Data Protection Driven by Customer FocusThinkOn will continue to provide 24/7 support to partners and subscribers with dedicated workforce. This facility meets all certification requirements of ISO 27001, SOC 2 Type 2, as well as stringent privacy regulations in the UK. Any existing workload on the North American cloud will remain sovereign to the location as requested by the partners.About ThinkOn Inc.ThinkOn is an exclusive wholesale provider of cloud infrastructure and data management services with over 150 partners and over 1,100 end subscribers in the commercial and public sector. ThinkOn’s cloud is engineered for high availability, reliability and scalability supported by simple and easy to understand suite of cloud services. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, the company supports its channel across 20+ DCs in North America, Caribbean and now the UK to deliver un-paralleled data management and information asset protection solutions.Media contact Mahima Sharma ThinkOn Inc. 647-478-9266

