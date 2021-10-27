ThinkOn Joins VMware Sovereign Cloud Initiative to Support the Data Privacy and Compliance Requirements of Canadian Customers

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ThinkOn Inc., a Canadian-owned and operated company, was recently named the first VMware Sovereign Cloud initiative partner in Canada. VMware unveiled its Sovereign Cloud initiative and corresponding global partners at VMworld 2021, the premier cloud computing and digital infrastructure event. The VMware Sovereign Cloud initiative helps customers engage with trusted national cloud service providers to meet geo-specific requirements around data sovereignty and jurisdictional control, access and integrity, security and compliance, independence and mobility, analytics, and innovation.

“We’re thrilled to partner with VMware to offer a superior in-country experience to any organization in any industry that recognizes the importance of issues such as sovereignty and privacy,” says Craig McLellan, Founder and CEO, ThinkOn. “We’re looking forward to collaborating with VMware in Canada in ways that we haven’t been able to do before.”

ThinkOn was selected as part of a small group of in-country leaders worldwide to be part of the VMware Sovereign Cloud initiative. The ThinkOn team understands that data and operational supply chain sovereignty is a concern for all Canadians and is essential to the Canadian Federal Government and to the broader public and private sectors. In addition to government agencies, a growing number of private enterprises across all industries are choosing sovereign cloud for their data storage requirements to ensure stringent compliance obligations are met. As the only Canadian cloud service provider certified by the Government of Canada, ThinkOn’s VMware-powered services provide a digital marketplace of enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure and data management solutions that enable complete sovereignty and privacy for Canadian data. ThinkOn is proudly Canadian, and, as such, its services align with Canadian privacy-, security-, and data sovereignty-related interests.

“The sovereign cloud is a vital need for the digital economy and protection of data. The new VMware Sovereign Cloud initiative recognizes VMware Cloud Providers that deliver cloud services on sovereign digital infrastructure and helps to connect organizations with highly sensitive data to these providers,” says Claude Reeves, Vice President and Country Manager, VMware Canada. “ThinkOn has repeatedly demonstrated leadership in Canadian cloud security standards when it comes to data sovereignty, integrity, compliance, and mobility and we are delighted the organization is an initial member of the VMware Sovereign Cloud initiative.”

This announcement is good news for ThinkOn’s partners as well. ThinkOn’s go-to-market model continues to be white label, allowing partners to layer on their own managed services and features while retaining full account ownership and control. They can be confident knowing that the solution being delivered is designed from the ground up to exceed the requirements of public and private sector organizations and that complete supply chain control, aligned to sovereign interests, is enabled.

“ThinkOn is extremely proud to be added to the prestigious VMware Sovereign Cloud initiative,” says Greg Chappell, Vice President of Sales, ThinkOn. “Our participation enables us to further highlight our strengths and the broad capabilities of our go-to-market channel partners. In the wake of the pandemic and the broad-based adoption of digital services by businesses and consumers, there is a critical need to provide accessible digital services across North America. Being designated a VMware Sovereign Cloud partner demonstrates our commitment to VMware, our channel partners, our subscribers, and a safer cloud experience.”

ThinkOn is a full-stack service provider committed to the family of VMware products, including VMware Tanzu, which helps users modernize applications and infrastructure to deliver better software to production, continuously. To ThinkOn, VMware is more than just infrastructure-as-a-service, and ThinkOn is committed to moving up the stack to deliver VMware-powered solutions for Canadian customers in the most secure way possible.

About ThinkOn Inc.

ThinkOn Inc. is a cloud service provider dedicated to solving complex data problems with its portfolio of turnkey Infrastructure-as-a-Service solutions. ThinkOn’s channel-only distribution empowers over 150 value-add resellers and managed service providers to service the data needs of more than 1800+ businesses in commercial enterprise and public sectors across North America, the United Kingdom, and Australia. ThinkOn Cloud Services are engineered for high availability and scalability to securely host, manage, and store all types of data workloads with industry-leading technology platforms.

VMware and VMworld are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.

