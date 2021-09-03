Thinkwell Group Congratulates Niagara Parks Power Station on the Opening of a New Multimedia Experience Currents: Niagara’s Power Transformed

MONTREAL, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Currents: Niagara’s Power Transformed, presented by Thinkwell, is an epic sight and sound nighttime show situated in the heart of a century-old hydroelectric power plant, which follows the spectacular transformation of water to electricity. Featuring immersive, interactive storytelling techniques, Currents offers an incredible multisensory experience amongst the massive decommissioned generators housed within the first major power plant on the Canadian side of the Niagara River. Thinkwell Studio Montréal designed and produced the all-new immersive experience at Niagara Parks Power Station, working in close collaboration with the Niagara Parks Commission.

Spanning a 61,000-sq.-ft., 115-year-old industrial space, Thinkwell created over 40 minutes of projection-mapped content and lighting design for the nighttime show. In lieu of using off-the-shelf solutions, Thinkwell created fully custom tools for the project, utilizing a network of 23 projectors, 35 speakers, and full-fledged proprietary projector autocalibration and interactive tracking systems in order to bring the power plant to life.

While the intent of the project originally began as a traditional, seated multimedia show, Thinkwell’s team saw even more promise in the beautifully dormant power plant, envisioning a fully interactive and immersive experience—one that audiences won’t just watch, but can experience all around them, as the nighttime light and sound show fills the building’s generator room.

Since operations ceased in 2005 and the plant decommissioned from active service, the power station has been reopened as a historic visitor experience and now transformed into a spectacular, immersive and interactive light and sound show through projection mapping, a breathtaking original score, and reactive technologies that Thinkwell Studio Montréal designed and developed custom for the project. Visitors of all ages are invited into the show’s story of following water’s transformation into electricity, beginning as one tiny drop of water in the Horseshoe Falls, moving through the turbines, and transforming into a spark of electricity.

“It’s not a show just for adults. It’s inspired by children and their wanderlust. Their desire to explore these really unique places and to look under and all around. We introduce children as characters very early on in the show, so that hopefully they inspire people to stay connected to that playfulness and this desire to explore,” states Émilie F. Grenier, Thinkwell Studio Montréal Creative Director.

Providing design recommendations, creative concepts, projection technologies, and execution of the project, Thinkwell Studio Montréal is proud to introduce a unique and immersive experience for the global visitors of the Niagara Parks Power Station.

Currents: Niagara’s Power Transformed will run four shows per night throughout the next year, opening on September 3, 2021.

About Thinkwell Studio Montréal:

Thinkwell Studio Montréal has been an industry leader in the design and production of state-of-the-art interactive technologies and immersive experiences for the past 20 years. Our award-winning team of interactive designers, developers, and directors continuously work to invent and refine new technological tools and platforms for immersive experiences, including data tracking, artificial intelligence, real-time generative projection technologies, and recognition systems. These interactive breakthroughs are all prototyped in-house and put to use in cutting-edge creative projects for museums, attractions, corporate brand experiences, hospitality clients, and more across the globe. For more information, visit: https://thinkwellmontreal.com/

